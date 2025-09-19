Frankie Westfield Named to U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield has been named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team roster for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The latest Homegrown to showcase his talent in a U-20 World Cup, following the success of Union Homegrown trio Quinn Sullivan, Jack McGlynn, and Brandan Craig who featured in the 2023 U-20 World Cup, underscores both Frankie's personal development, as well as the club's continued commitment to their pipeline development.

Additionally, Homegrown forward Edward Davis III has been selected as a training player with the U-20s ahead of the tournament.

"It's an honor to represent your country at any level in a World Cup and we're very proud of Frankie," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "Their selection remains a testament to our dedication and investment into developing our Homegrown talent and we look forward to seeing their contributions on the international stage."

Westfield continues his national team campaign after earning six caps with the U-20 squad, including four starts. During that span, he contributed to three clean sheets, with the team conceding only four goals. In a standout first MLS season, the 19-year-old defender has made 24 appearances (17 starts), tallying four assists and one goal thus far.

