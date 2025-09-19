Frankie Westfield Named to U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield has been named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team roster for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The latest Homegrown to showcase his talent in a U-20 World Cup, following the success of Union Homegrown trio Quinn Sullivan, Jack McGlynn, and Brandan Craig who featured in the 2023 U-20 World Cup, underscores both Frankie's personal development, as well as the club's continued commitment to their pipeline development.
Additionally, Homegrown forward Edward Davis III has been selected as a training player with the U-20s ahead of the tournament.
"It's an honor to represent your country at any level in a World Cup and we're very proud of Frankie," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "Their selection remains a testament to our dedication and investment into developing our Homegrown talent and we look forward to seeing their contributions on the international stage."
Westfield continues his national team campaign after earning six caps with the U-20 squad, including four starts. During that span, he contributed to three clean sheets, with the team conceding only four goals. In a standout first MLS season, the 19-year-old defender has made 24 appearances (17 starts), tallying four assists and one goal thus far.
U.S. Soccer will host a virtual press conference with U-20 head coach Marko Mitrović today at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2025
- SDFC Goalkeeper Duran Ferree, Defender Luca Bombino, and Midfielder Pedro Soma Named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - San Diego FC
- Luke Brennan, Noah Cobb Named to United States Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Atlanta United FC
- Colorado Rapids' Adam Beaudry and Noah Cobb Named to U.S. U-20 Roster for FIFA U-20 World Cup - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes' Niko Tsakiris to Represent United States in 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Homegrown Defender Peyton Miller Named to U.S. Roster for 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile - New England Revolution
- Homegrown Midfielder Taha Habroune to Represent the United States at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Homegrown Midfielder Brooklyn Raines to Represent United States at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Homegrown Defender Nolan Norris Called up to U.S. U-20 Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - FC Dallas
- Frankie Westfield Named to U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville SC Midfielder Matthew Corcoran to Compete in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 with the United States - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Homegrown Zavier Gozo & FW Marcos Zambrano Named to U.S.A Roster for 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile - Real Salt Lake
- Keys to the Match: Keep Going - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Frankie Westfield Named to U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup
- Nashville SC Bounces Union from Open Cup
- Vancouver Whitecaps Blank Philadelphia Union, 7-0
- Philadelphia Union Recall CJ Olney Jr. from Lexington SC
- Philadelphia Union to Host U.S. Men's National Team Match at Subaru Park on November 15