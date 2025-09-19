Inter Miami CF Hosts D.C. United this Saturday

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (14W-6L-7D, 49 points) will close out the week by hosting D.C. United (5W-15L-10D, 25 points) this Saturday, Sept. 20. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care

On Saturday, Inter Miami will be hosting Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care. The first 10,000 fans to arrive at the Chase Stadium gates will receive an exclusive Baptist Health x Inter Miami CF pink tote bag!

In the lead up to Breast Cancer Awareness Month during the month of October, Inter Miami and Baptist Health will team up to raise awareness and recognize staff and patients on matchday. The organizations have co-designed a t-shirt to celebrate breast cancer survivors and on Saturday, select staff and current patients from Baptist Health will join the Club on the pitch, pre-match, for the ceremonial holding of the Inter Miami CF crest during the national anthem and player walkouts. This group will proudly display the limited-edition t-shirt that will go on sale in October with a portion of proceeds donated to benefit Baptist Health Cancer Care.

Additionally, the Baptist Health Community Team will be activating pre-match in the Baptist Health Fan Zone, with a variety of engaging activities/games, virtual photo opportunities, and complimentary giveaways to fans.

Tickets

Secure your tickets to witness the action live at Chase Stadium!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass !

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami will host D.C. in search of another positive result after returning to winning ways with a dominant 3-1 home win over Seattle Sounders FC on Tuesday. Stellar performances from captain Lionel Messi and defender Jordi Alba - who scored a goal and dished out an assist each - and a goal from Academy product Ian Fray led Inter Miami to victory on the evening at Chase Stadium.

History Maker

Club captain Messi once again made history in the win against Seattle as he scored his 20th goal in 21 regular season appearances this year, becoming just the fift player in MLS history to record back-to-back 20-goal seasons.

Inter Miami Playoffs Scenarios

Inter Miami is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 49 points and a record of 14 wins, six losses and seven draws. Notably, the Club has three games in hand on four of the teams above in the table, and two games in hand on the remaining team.

Inter Miami will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs thid weekend if: Miami win vs. D.C. AND New York lose/draw at Montréal, or Miami draw vs. D.C. AND New York lose at Montréal

Attacking Stats

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 45 of the team's 57 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 20 goals and is currently in second place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia come next with seven goals each, while Luis Suárez follows with six goals. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against D.C. United

Saturday's encounter will be the 11th between the sides in Club history, with Inter Miami recording three wins, four losses and three draws in the past matchups.

The team will aim to extend its posiitive run against D.C. United, having secured two wins and two draws in the past four encounters. Most recently, Inter Miami earned a point on the road in a 1-1 draw last month in 2025 MLS regular season action.

Scouting D.C. United

D.C. United visit South Florida after drawing 1-1 at home against Orlando City SC in their most recent regular season game. In all, D.C. have recorded five wins, 15 losses and 10 draws for a total 25 points and sit 14th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Christian Benteke has been the team's leader this regular season with eight goals and two assists to his name.







