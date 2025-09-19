Homegrown Midfielder Taha Habroune to Represent the United States at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile
Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew Homegrown midfielder Taha Habroune has been selected to the United States Under-20 Men's Youth National Team 21-player roster for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, as announced today by the U.S. Soccer Federation and head coach Marko Mitrović for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup will be hosted in Chile from Sept. 27-Oct. 19, featuring top global talent born on or after Jan. 1, 2005.
The Homegrown midfielder most recently competed in the U-20s June training camp in Cairo, Egypt and competed in friendlies against Norway (June 6) and Colombia (June 9). He has earned 14 caps for the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team, scoring two goals for the U-20s. Habroune is one of 12 players on the roster to compete at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico, where the U.S. qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Habroune represented the United States Under-17 Men's Youth National Team at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, tallying one goal in four appearances (three starts) as the U-17s reached the Round of 16.
The Columbus, Ohio native has played in 21 matches (six starts) during his MLS career, bolstered by 16 appearances and five starts in 2025. He registered his first career goal to help secure a 4-2 comeback win at FC Cincinnati on July 12 and became the second-youngest scorer in Crew history (19 years, 157 days old), behind only Cristian Martinez (19 years, 116 days old). Habroune also provided his first MLS assist against New York City FC on Sept. 17.
The USA kicks off Group E play against New Caledonia on Monday, Sept. 29 (7 p.m. ET; FS1, Universo), before taking on France on Thursday, Oct. 2 at (4 p.m. ET FS2, Universo) and closes the group stage against South Africa on Sunday, Oct. 5 (4 p.m. ET; FS2, Telemundo). All three matches will be played at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua.
