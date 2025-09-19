Reed Baker-Whiting and Obed Vargas Called-Up for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Reed Baker-Whiting and Obed Vargas of Sounders FC

(Seattle Sounders FC) Reed Baker-Whiting and Obed Vargas of Sounders FC(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC players Reed Baker-Whiting and Obed Vargas have been named to the final rosters for the United States and Mexico, respectively, for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup™. The pair of Homegrown Players will represent the Rave Green in the global tournament taking place from September 27 to October 19 in Chile. Both players are set to depart following Sunday's match at Austin FC and will miss, at minimum, Sounders FC's following two matches against Vancouver (September 27) and Portland (October 4).

"Having both Reed and Obed called up to represent their country at the U-20 World Cup is a proud moment for our entire organization," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "It's a reflection of the work they've put in and the commitment of our development pathway to prepare players for opportunities like this. Competing on the world stage will be a valuable experience for both of them, and we're excited to see how it helps their continued growth as professionals."

Baker-Whiting, 20, has represented the United States at the U-17, U-19 and U-20 levels, most recently being called up for a camp with the U-20s in San Pedre del Pintar, Spain during the September FIFA window. The Seattle native has appeared in 17 matches (nine starts) in all competitions for the Rave Green this year, including a 90-minute shift opposite Lionel Messi in Seattle's 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on August 31. The Seattle native recently signed a new contract with the club through at least the 2028 season. The Stars and Stripes are drawn into Group E and will begin tournament play against New Caledonia on September 29 (4:00 p.m. PT / FS1) before facing France on October 2 (1:00 p.m. PT / FS2) and South Africa on October 5 (1:00 p.m. PT / FS2).

"It's always special when players from our club are called in to play on the biggest stage, and we're proud of both Reed and Obed for earning this opportunity," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "They've each put in a lot of hard work in training and have shown the commitment it takes to grow at this level. Competing at the U-20 World Cup will only improve their abilities, and we're looking forward to seeing how it helps the club when they return."

Vargas, 20, also was called-up during the September FIFA window for a camp with the Mexico U-20s. The midfielder earned his first cap with the Mexico senior team in October 2024 with a substitute appearance against the United States in a 2-0 victory. He was also called into Mexico's U-23 squad during the September 2024 window for a training camp and pair of friendlies. Vargas has started all 37 of his appearances in all competitions this year, scoring four goals and adding seven assists. El Tri is competing in Group C, facing off against Brazil on September 28 (4:00 p.m. PT / FS1), Spain on October 1 (1:00 p.m. / FS2) and Morocco on October 4 (1:00 p.m. PT).

Additionally, Tacoma Defiance interim Head Coach Mike Morris will be serving as an Assistant Coach for the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team during the tournament. Morris has been with Sounders FC since the club formed in 2009 and has been a longtime integral member of the club's development programs. The Washington native took over sideline duties for Defiance after the club parted ways with Hervé Diese earlier this season.

Following a 3-1 road loss to Inter Miami CF on Tuesday, Seattle Sounders FC travels to Austin FC on Sunday, September 21 at Q2 Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.