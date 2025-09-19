Rapids Seek Series-Closing Road Victory against FC Dallas

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (11-13-6, 39 pts. 8th West) continue their playoff push with a road matchup against FC Dallas (8-11-10, 34 pts. 11th West) on Saturday, September 20. Kickoff at Toyota Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Rapids app.

Saturday's match between these two Western Conference clubs will be significant as the playoff picture starts to solidify. As it stands, Colorado currently sits eighth in the conference with four matches remaining. On the other end, Dallas sits 11th with a game in hand on the Rapids as they eye one of the final playoff spots in the West.

Colorado will enter the night fresh off a crucial victory last weekend against the Houston Dynamo. A Cole Bassett goal via a set piece and a last-minute winner forced by Designated Player Paxten Aaronson lifted the club to an important three points in a 2-1 victory at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Defender Rafael Santos recorded an assist on Bassett's goal, marking his third assist in just his third appearance for the club since joining from Orlando City SC on August 15.

Dallas is also playing some of their best soccer heading into Saturday's match, with the club riding a five-match unbeaten stretch. In their most recent contest, Dallas claimed all three points in a home matchup against Austin FC. Club-leading goalscorer Petar Musa and defender Bernard Kamungo both found the back of the net in the 2-0 win to help keep their club in the playoff picture.

The first matchup between these clubs this season came all the way back in March in the Rapids home opener of the 2025 MLS season. In the tie, goals were plentiful as the sides played to a 3-3 draw at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Rafael Navarro recorded a brace that was aided by a sensational shot from Keegan Rosenberry to help the Rapids come back from down 3-2 to secure a point.

Saturday will mark a homecoming for defender Reggie Cannon, who started his professional career as an FC Dallas Homegrown. After making his debut with the club in 2017 against the New York Red Bulls, Cannon went on to record 67 appearances with Dallas before his departure. The match this weekend will be the first time Cannon has played a match at Toyota Stadium against his former club.

A Rapids player to watch in this matchup will be forward Rafael Navarro, who has had his fair share of success against FC Dallas and Texas-based teams in general. The Brazilian has logged five goals in his four appearances against Dallas, including his first goal in Burgundy back on October 14 of 2023. Since joining the Rapids, Navarro has recorded 9 goals in 13 appearances against clubs from Texas (HOU, FCD, ATX).







Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.