Keys to the Match: Keep Going

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC host Charlotte FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Form Guide

Charlotte FC are in the midst of an impressive run in MLS. Their current nine-game unbeaten streak began with a win over New York City FC back in July, and within that span they've posted six clean sheets and three 1-0 victories.

Head Coach Dean Smith, appointed in December 2023, has brought his Premier League experience from Brentford and Aston Villa to Charlotte. Under his guidance, they sit third in the Eastern Conference-three points clear of New York City.

The rivalry itself has tilted Charlotte's way. In seven meetings, New York City have claimed just one win, while Charlotte boast five. That lone NYCFC victory came last year courtesy of a stoppage-time strike from Alonso Martínez. Smith's side will look to extend their dominance on Saturday.

Star Man

Charlotte's ambition was clear in the off-season with the high-profile arrival of Wilfried Zaha. The former Crystal Palace winger has contributed five goal involvements in his last seven games. While Patrick Agyemang departed for Derby County, Charlotte haven't slowed down.

Much of that is thanks to Idan Toklomati. The 21-year-old striker has been electric, scoring eight times in his last nine appearances-including a hat-trick against Inter Miami CF. Signed in 2024, Toklomati thrives on finding space inside the box and poses a constant threat. New York City will need to keep him under close watch.

Keep Going

For their part, New York City FC have momentum of their own coming out of the international break. Back-to-back wins over Chicago Fire and Columbus Crew have strengthened their playoff push.

Victory on Saturday would pull NYCFC level with Charlotte on points, and just four behind conference leaders Philadelphia Union. The opportunity is there. Now, it's about seizing the moment.







