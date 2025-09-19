Match Preview Presented by Ticketmaster: San Diego FC Visits Atlanta United for First-Ever Meeting
Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (17-8-5, 56 points) heads east this weekend for its first-ever matchup against Atlanta United FC (12-10-8, 44 points) on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as radio broadcasts in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
First Meeting Between the Clubs
Saturday marks the first time San Diego and Atlanta United will face off in Major League Soccer competition. The cross-conference matchup pairs SDFC, MLS's newest club, against one of the league's most dynamic sides, known for its electric home atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
SDFC Riding Baja Cup Momentum
San Diego enters the contest on a high note after defeating Liga MX side Club Tijuana (Xolos), 4-2, in the inaugural Baja Cup at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 16. The victory marked the Club's first-ever match against the cross-border neighbors, offering an opportunity to grow the squad and give minutes to more players, and it also extended its strong run of form late in the season.
Atlanta Looking to Rebound at Home
Atlanta United looks to bounce back after a 5-4 loss to the Columbus Crew in a wild, high-scoring affair on Sept. 13. Despite already being eliminated from Playoff contention, Atlanta will look to capitalize on home-field advantage in front of one of MLS's largest crowds.
What's at Stake
Playoff Push: San Diego has already clinched a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and continues to chase seeding advantages in the Western Conference.
Supporters' Shield Race: SDFC remains in contention for the Shield as the regular season nears its conclusion.
Expansion Points Record: SDFC is currently tied with St. Louis CITY SC's 2023 inaugural mark of 56 points and sits just one point shy of LAFC's expansion record of 57 points set in 2018. With a victory, San Diego would establish a new record for most points in an expansion season (Post-Shootout Era).
Expansion Wins Record: A win on Saturday would give SDFC 18 victories, breaking the MLS record for most wins in a debut season (17), previously held by St. Louis CITY SC (2023).
Top of the West: Three points would strengthen San Diego's hold on first place in the Western Conference and move the Club closer to clinching home-field advantage throughout the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Playoffs on the Horizon
SDFC has already secured a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffsin the Club's inaugural season, becoming the first MLS club to clinch a postseason berth this year. SDFC Season Ticket Members receive guaranteed to access to the Audi 2025 MLS Playoffs presented by DIRECTV. Fans can also join the Playoff Priority List for priority access to single match tickets should additional Playoff tickets become available. Fans can learn more about tickets, tournament format, and more, by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.
San Diego Watch Parties
Join SDFC for Official Watch Parties, presented by Modelo, as the team takes on Atlanta United at McGregors Bar & Grill in San Diego (21+) and at Chicago Bros Pizzeria in San Diego (all ages welcome). The events will run from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more. The first 100 to RSVP will receive a complimentary drink ticket - limit one per person. Fans interested in attending can RSVP.
