Nashville SC Schedule: September 22-28, 2025

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following this weekend's fixture at Orlando City SC (13W-7L-9D) that could see the Boys in Gold clinch a 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth with a win or a New York Red Bulls loss or draw against CF Montréal, Nashville Soccer Club (15W-10L-5D) will host Houston Dynamo FC (8W-13L-9D) at GEODIS Park in the first meeting between the clubs since 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Heineken.

Nashville SC will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night with an entertainment lineup comprised of Hispanic and Latin musical artists, theme-inspired food options during the pre-match Fan Fest at Publix Plaza, and a special Hispanic Heritage Night pin available for purchase at the Nashville SC Team Store with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting Conexión Américas.

After visiting Orlando City B this Sunday at Osceola Heritage Park, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will return to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium to host its penultimate regular season match against Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT for Around the World night.

Nashville SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC (Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Huntsville City FC vs. Inter Miami CF II (Sunday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT)

