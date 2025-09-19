Luke Brennan, Noah Cobb Named to United States Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

ATLANTA - U.S. Soccer announced today that Atlanta United winger Luke Brennan was named to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team that will compete at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 in Chile. Defender Noah Cobb, who is currently on loan with Colorado Rapids through the end of the season, was also named to the U.S. squad.

The U-20s, led by head coach Marko Mitrović, will open the Group Stage against New Caledonia on Sept. 29 (7 p.m. ET, FS1/Universo) before facing France on Oct. 2 (4 p.m. ET, FS2/Universo) and South Africa on Oct. 5 (4 p.m. ET, FS2/Telemundo). All three matches will be played at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Chile.

The U.S. will look to build on its history of success at the U-20 World Cup as the only nation to reach the quarterfinals of the last four tournaments and one of just two countries to qualify for the last six editions alongside New Zealand. The U.S. returns 12 players from the squad that qualified for the World Cup with a runner-up finish at the 2024 Concacaf Men's U-20 Championship in Mexico.

Brennan has made 10 appearances and tallied two goals and two assists with the U.S. U-20 side. The 20-year-old Homegrown Player has started five of his 12 MLS appearances this season and recorded 20 career MLS appearances. An Atlanta native, Brennan was a member of the club's inaugural Academy class in 2016 and progressed through the Academy ranks to Atlanta United 2 and the First Team, signing an MLS Homegrown contract on March 9, 2023. He made his MLS debut on June 21, 2023.

Cobb has made 13 appearances for the U-20s and was part of the team that finished runner-up at the 2024 Concacaf Men's U-20 Championship to qualify for the World Cup. The 20-year-old center back has started 25 of his 39 career MLS appearances since his debut on March 25, 2023. A native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Cobb joined the Atlanta United Academy and followed the club's pathway to the ATLUTD 2 and the First Team. He made his professional debut with ATLUTD 2 on July 18, 2021 at 15 years old and went on to sign an MLS Homegrown contract effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Brennan and Cobb become the fourth and fifth First Team players to represent the club at a U-20 World Cup, joining Lagos Kunga in 2017, Ezequiel Barco in 2019 and Caleb Wiley in 2023.

FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; U-20 CAPS/GOALS; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): 12-Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.; 7/0), 21-Duran Ferree (San Diego FC; San Diego, Calif.; 1/0), 1-Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona/ESP; Miramar, Fla.; 5/0)

DEFENDERS (7): 2-Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.; 7/0), 18- Luca Bombino (San Diego FC; Saugus, Calif.; 9/0), 5-Noah Cobb (Colorado Rapids; Chattanooga, Tenn.; 13/0), 16-Ethan Kohler (SC Verl/GER; Campbell, Calif.; 12/1), 3-Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas; 16/0), 17-Francis Westfield (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 7/0), 4-Joshua Wynder (Benfica/POR; Louisville, Ky.; 11/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): 19-Matthew Corcoran (Nashville SC; Dallas, Texas; 5/1), 8- Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma/ITA; Key Biscayne, Fla.; 9/2), 14-Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio; 14/2), 6-Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo; Chicago, Ill.; 15/1), 15-Pedro Soma (San Diego FC; Coconut Creek, Fla.; 15/2), 10-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.; 23/8)

FORWARDS (5): 11-Luke Brennan (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.; 10/2), 7-Cole Campbell (Borussia Dortmund/GER; Peachtree City, Ga.; 3/0), 20-Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake City; Eagle Mountain, Utah; 11/2), 13-Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; Unionville, Conn.; 6/1), 9-Marcos Zambrano (Real Salt Lake; Gladwyne, Pa.; 13/6)

Atlanta United returns to action Saturday, Sept. 20 when it hosts San Diego FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).







