Atlanta United Draws 1-1 with D.C. United in 2025 MLS Season Finale

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United drew 1-1 with D.C. United in its final game of the 2025 season. Miguel Almirón scored his sixth goal of the season, and Brad Guzan started the final game of his career and exits as the club's all-time appearance leader with 262 in all competitions.

Atlanta began the game as quickly as it started with a goal in the third minute. Alexey Miranchuk played a cross from the right wing that was headed away, only for Almirón to meet it at the top of the box with a left-footed half volley into the bottom right corner for the early lead.

In the 25th minute, D.C. United quickly countered after an Atlanta corner. Conner Antley played a long ball down the field that was headed back by Pedro Amador, only for Christian Benteke to thread a ball for Jared Stroud one-on-one with Guzan. As Stroud took the shot, Bartosz Slisz crucially slid to block the shot and send Atlanta into the half with the lead.

D.C. equalized in the 67th minute. A counter attack saw Benteke go through on goal, but his initial attempt was saved by Guzan. João Peglow struck a second attempt that was blocked by Enea Mihaj, but Gabriel Pirani rolled the third attempt from the left into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Substitute Saba Lonbjanidze struck a threatening free kick that was heading for the bottom-left corner but was pushed out for a corner by Jordan Farr in the 83rd minute. In the ensuing corner, the ball fell to Lobjanidze again, who spun around his defender and fired toward goal, but it was saved off the line with VAR declaring it no goal. Atlanta continued to push for the winner through stoppage time, but the season finale ended with the points split.

Atlanta United finished the regular season with a record of 5-16-13 with 28 points.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 13-10 Atlanta

Shots on target: 6-4 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 8-5 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 17-12 D.C.

xG: 1.3-1 Atlanta

Possession: 50-50

Passing accuracy: 84-81 Atlanta

Scoring

ATL - Miguel Almirón 3'

D.C. - Gabriel Pirani 67'

Disciplinary

D.C. - Lukas MacNaughton Y 37'

D.C. - Caden Clark Y 43'

D.C. - Jackson Hopkins Y 64'

D.C. - Brandon Servania Y 82'

Notes:

Club captain Brad Guzan played his final game for Atlanta United after announcing his retirement from soccer after the 2025 MLS Season.

Miguel Almirón scored his sixth goal of the season in the third minute.

Attendance: 44,098

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Ronald Hernandez

D: Enea Mihaj

D: Juan Berrocal

D: Pedro Amador

M: Steven Alzate

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk (Jamal Thiare - 74')

F: Miguel Almirón

F: Luke Brennan (Saba Lobjanidze - 74')

F: Latte Lath

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Josh Cohen

Dominik Chong Qui

Cooper Sanchez

Leo Afonso

Cayman Togashi

D.C. UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jordan Farr

D: Conner Antley (Jacob Murrell - 69')

D: Lukas MacNaughton

D: Kye Rowles

D: David Schnegg

M: Matti Peltola

M: Brandon Servania

M: Jackson Hopkins (Boris Enow - 80')

F: Jared Stroud (João Peglow - 55')

F: Caden Clark (Gabriel Piriani - 55')

F: Christian Benteke (c)

Substitutes not used:

Joonhong Kim

Dominique Badji

Derek Dodson

Rida Zouhir

Hosei Kijima

Joshua Encarnacion (referee), Nick Uranga (assistant), Adam Garner (assistant), Ismail Elfath (fourth), Drew Fischer (VAR), Jeff Muschik (AVAR)

