Here to Stay: Roman Bürki Re-Signs with St. Louis CITY SC Through 2027
Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC has re-signed goalkeeper and team captain Roman Bürki to a two-year contract extension through 2027, with a club option for 2028.
"Every day I step on the pitch, I feel the support and passion from the city and our incredible fans, and it pushes me to be the best I can for this team," said Bürki. "It's an honor to wear this badge. I believe in this club's future and want to play a key part in helping it achieve its goals."
Bürki joined CITY SC ahead of the club's inaugural MLS season in 2023, following seven years with Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund. Across three seasons in St. Louis, he has made 89 MLS regular season appearances, the most in club history, recording 322 saves and 19 shutouts.
After a record-breaking expansion season, Bürki was named the 2023 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, capping a campaign in which he earned 17 wins, the most by any goalkeeper in their first MLS season. That season, he led the league in goals prevented (11.9), the difference between expected goals conceded based on shot quality and actual goals allowed. Bürki is also a two-time MLS All-Star (2023, 2024) and was named to the 2023 MLS Best XI.
"Roman is an extremely important part of this club, and has been since he first arrived," said Diego Gigliani, President and General Manager of St. Louis CITY SC. "His leadership on and off the pitch, his professionalism, his commitment to high standards, and his connection with our fans and this community embody everything St. Louis CITY SC stands for. As we enter a new chapter in the club's young existence, we're thrilled to see such a key player commit his future to what we are building. We're confident he will continue to play a pivotal role in helping this team reach new heights in the years ahead."
Bürki has also made a meaningful impact off the field, contributing to community initiatives like Saves for Savings. Since the start of the 2023 season, the club's official banking partner Together Credit Union has pledged to open a $300 savings account for a local student for every save recorded by Bürki and St. Louis CITY SC's goalkeepers during the regular season, which has resulted in 350+ new savings accounts totaling more than $100,000 being opened for deserving students.
TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC re-signs goalkeeper Roman Bürki to a two-year contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028.
