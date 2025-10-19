Timbers Drop Result to San Diego FC in 2025 Regular Season Finale
Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - In their regular season finale, the Portland Timbers (11-12-11, 44pts) suffered a 4-0 loss to San Diego FC (19-9-6, 63pts) at Providence Park on Saturday night. Facing a quick turnaround, the Timbers will host Real Salt Lake in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Wild Card match on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at Providence Park.
Portland in the Postseason
Finishing the season in eighth place of the Western Conference, Portland is set to host ninth-place Real Salt Lake (12-17-5, 41pts) in the Western Conference Wild Card match on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) at Providence Park. Tickets for the match will go on sale at www.timbers.com Sunday, Oct. 19 at noon (Pacific). Making their ninth appearance in an MLS postseason, the Timbers are 11-7-7 all time in the playoffs, including three MLS Cup appearances (2015, 2018, 2021) with their first league title coming in 2015.
Regular Season Recap
Portland concluded its 2025 regular season with a mark of 11-12-11 (44 pts), including a home record of 7-4-6 and 4-8-5 on the road. Thirteen different players scored Portland's 41 goals this season, led by Antony (7) and Kevin Kelsy (7). Antony also led the team in goal contributions (14 - 7G, 7A), followed by David Da Costa (12 - 4G, 8A), who led the team in assists. The team's 48 goals conceded this year ties the third fewest in their MLS era, and least in a single campaign since 2018. David Ayala and Kevin Kelsy led the Timbers in appearances this season with 33 each, while Finn Surman led in minutes played (2,721).
Goal-Scoring Plays
SD - Ahmal Pellegrino (Anders Dreyer), 26th minute: Ahmal Pellegrino received a through ball inside the 18-yard box and fired a low right-footed shot into the far post.
SD - Anders Dreyer (Ahmal Pellegrino, Onni Valakari), 47th minute: Anders Dreyer controlled a pass and volleyed a left-footed shot from outside the box into the top-left corner of goal.
SD - Anders Dreyer (Onni Valakari), 49th minute: Dreyer chased down a through ball from midfield and chipped a left-footed shot into goal.
SD - Ahmal Pellegrino (Jeppe Tverskov), 63rd minute: Pellegrino controlled a high pass with his chest at the semi-circle before dribbling it into the box and delivering a low right-footed shot to the far post.
Notes
Next Game
Portland Timbers (11-12-11, 44pts) vs. San Diego FC (19-9-6, 63pts)
October 18, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 0 0
San Diego FC 1 3 4
Scoring Summary:
SD: Pellegrino (Dreyer), 26
SD: Dreyer (Pellegrino, Valakari), 47
SD: Dreyer (Valakari), 49
SD: Pellegrino (Tverskov), 63
Misconduct Summary:
POR: Paredes (caution), 42
POR: Ortiz (caution), 51
SD: Godoy (caution), 65
Lineups:
POR: GK Pantemis, D Zuparic, D Ortiz (Chara, 54), D K. Miller ©, D Antony, M Paredes (Fory, 46), M Ayala, D Smith (Rojas, 54), F Da Costa (Mosquera, 54), F Kelsy (Mora, 73), F Velde
Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, M Fernandez, F Lassiter, F Guerra
TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Velde, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Velde, Mora, 1); FOULS: 11 (three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3
SD: GK Santos, D McVey, D Bombino, D Duah, D Herangi (Kumado, 52, Ingvartsen, 82), M Godoy (Soma, 67), M Tverskov © (de la Torre, 67), M Valakari, F Baird, F Pellegrino (Mighten, 67), F Dreyer
Substitutes Not Used: GK Sisniega, M Negri, F Boateng, M Pulcher
TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Pellegrino, 4), SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (three players tied, 2); FOULS: 14 (Valakari, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2
Referee: Victor Rivas
Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Kevin Lock
Fourth Official: Malik Badawi
VAR: Michael Radchuk
Attendance: 24,920
