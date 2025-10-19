LAFC Concludes 2025 MLS Regular Season with 2-2 Tie in Colorado

LAFC picked up a point on Decision Day - the final day of the 2025 MLS Regular Season - on Saturday night, playing to a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO. Son Heung-Min scored his ninth goal of the season for LAFC in the 42nd minute and Andrew Moran recorded his first goal for the club in the 90th minute. With the tie, LAFC finishes with a 17W-8L-9D regular-season record (60 points) and in third place in the Western Conference. The team is now headed into the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and will face Austin FC in the Round One Best-of-3 series.

The Black & Gold controlled the match throughout the first half, outshooting Colorado 13-1 without allowing Colorado a single shot on target.

LAFC was able to get on the board first in the 42nd minute, when Denis Bouanga carried the ball forward from his own half before slipping it wide left for Son, who delivered a clinical left-footed finish into the roof of the net. With the goal, LAFC became the quickest team in MLS history to reach 500 all-time regular-season goals, doing so in just 260 games. D.C. United previously held the record, scoring the 500th goal in its history in its 295th game.

After halftime, Colorado leveled the score when Paxten Aaronson capitalized on a loose touch from Hugo Lloris in the 62nd minute. The Rapids doubled their lead in the 87th minute, when Darren Yapi scored a diving header, placing the ball just past the reach of Lloris to make it 2-1.

LAFC answered just three minutes later in the 90th minute, when Moran opened his LAFC account 13 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute. Jeremy Ebobisse and Moran combined a few quick passes before Ebobisse took a shot that rebounded off the post, which Moran calmly slotted home to secure the 2-2 draw.

The match schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series will be announced soon. Every match will air on MLS Season Pass and will be free to watch for Apple TV subscribers.







