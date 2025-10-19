Revolution End 2025 Season with 2-2 Draw vs. Chicago Fire FC

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (9-16-9; 36 pts.) battled Chicago Fire FC (15-11-8; 53 pts.), to a 2-2 draw in their final match of the 2025 MLS regular season, with 36,432 fans in attendance at Gillette Stadium. Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf netted New England's quickest goal of the season in the first minute of the match. In stoppage time, newly acquired forward Dor Turgeman recorded his third goal in as many games, before an own goal deep into stoppage time pulled Chicago back level.

New England began the MLS Decision Day contest with a goal only 44 seconds into the match. Yusuf intercepted a loose touch by a Chicago defender and chipped a shot past goalkeeper Chris Brady for his second tally of the season. Yusuf was one of two Revolution players to appear in all 34 games this season, along with Carles Gil, the 2025 Revolution Team MVP and Golden Boot winner.

Chicago's best first-half chance came in the 29th minute, when the visitors fired a shot toward the bottom-left corner, but a sprawling save from New England goalkeeper Matt Turner kept the visitors off the scoresheet. Turner posted four saves in his 10th start of the campaign. Moments later, Gil sent a cross into the penalty area for Keegan Hughes, whose header missed wide. Gil finished the night with a team-high two key passes and one assist, his 14th of the season, in the captain's 200th Revolution start across all competitions.

Late in the match, Chicago fought back to equalize on Philip Zinckernagel's goal in the 82nd minute, a close-range shot over Turner's head. The Revolution reclaimed the lead in the sixth minute of stoppage time, as Turgeman got his head on the end of Gil's free kick to put New England ahead 2-1. With the goal, Turgeman became the 10th MLS player, and the first Revolution player, to score in each of his first three matches. Nine minutes into second-half stoppage time, Chicago concluded the scoring with an own goal credited to Turgeman.

MATCH NOTES

The Revolution conclude the 2025 season in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 9-16-9 record (36 points), and a 4-9-4 mark at home.

Dor Turgeman became the 10th player in MLS history, and the first in New England history, to score a goal in each of his first three MLS games.

Alhassan Yusuf tallied his second goal of the season just 44 seconds into the match for New England's quickest goal of the year.

Yusuf's goal was New England's quickest since April 27, 2024 (Tomás Chancalay - 1') and the 11th time the Revs have scored a first-minute goal in club history.

Carles Gil made his 200th Revolution start across all competitions in Saturday's season finale.

Gil led all MLS outfield players in minutes played, as he was the only player on the team to start all 34 games.

Gil, the 2025 Team MVP, claimed the Revolution Golden Boot for a third time in seven seasons with the club, collecting a team-high 10 goals and 14 assists.

Andrew Farrell logged a season-high 20 minutes off the bench in his third MLS appearance of the season. The defender extended his club record of 344 career regular season appearances.

Matt Turner logged four saves in his 10th MLS start.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #34

New England Revolution 2 vs. Chicago Fire FC 2

October 18, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referee: Lyes Arfa

Assistant Referee: Tyler Wyrostek

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

Video Asst. Referee: Kevin Terry Jr.

Assistant VAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 56 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 36,432

Scoring Summary:

NE - Alhassan Yusuf 2 (Unassisted) 1'

CHI - Philip Zinckernagel 15 (Hugo Cuypers 3, Maren Haile-Selassie 8) 82'

NE - Dor Turgeman 3 (Carles Gil 14) 90'+6

CHI - Dor Turgeman (Own Goal) 90'+9

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Dor Turgeman (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 68'

CHI - Jack Elliott (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 90'+12

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Tanner Beason, Mamadou Fofana (Luca Langoni 86'), Keegan Hughes; Will Sands, Alhassan Yusuf, Jackson Yueill (Andrew Farrell 71'), Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 86'); Carles Gil ©; Dor Turgeman, Leo Campana (Tomás Chancalay 61')

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Gevork Diarbian, Eric Klein, Wyatt Omsberg, Allan Oyirwoth

Chicago Fire FC: Chris Brady; Sam Rogers (Sergio Oregel Jr 46'), Jack Elliott ©, Joel Waterman; Jonathan Bamba (Maren Haile-Selassie 58'), Dje D'Avilla, Rominigue Kouame (Brian Gutierrez 46'), Philip Zinckernagel; Andrew Gutman, Jonathan Dean (Justin Reynolds 81'), Hugo Cuypers

Substitutes Not Used: Tom Barlow, Mauricio Pineda, Kellyn Acosta, Jeffrey Gal, Omar Gonzalez







