Charlotte FC Takes Season Finale over Philadelphia Union

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union faced off against Charlotte FC on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium on MLS Decision Day, falling 2-0. Despite the loss, the Union concluded their 2025 regular season as Supporters' Shield champions, finishing with 66 points and a 20-8-6 record to secure home-field advantage throughout the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Union set a new club record with 20 wins, scoring 57 goals and conceding a league-low 35. During the first half, Charlotte scored in the 24th minute and doubled their lead six minutes later to seal a 2-0 result.

The Union will face off against the winners of the Wild Card match in the first round of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs (TBD).

Charlotte FC 2 - Philadelphia Union 0

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Saturday, October 18, 2025

MEDIA ASSETS

Head Coach Bradley Carnell Postgame Press Conference

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistant Referees: Kathryn Nesbitt, Jason White

Fourth Official: Calin Radosav

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 78 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLT - Wilfried Zaha (Vargas, Malanda) 24'

CLT - Kerwin Vargas (Toffolo) 30'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLT - Wilfried Zaha (caution) 32'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 33'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (caution) 45'

PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 71'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (caution) 73'

CLT - Wilfried Zaha (second caution, ejected) 90'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Nathan Harriel (Frankie Westfield 78'), Alejandro Bedoya (Indiana Vassilev 45'), Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques (Jesus Bueno 78'), Milan Iloski (Cavan Sullivan 55'), Mikael Uhre (Tai Baribo 45'), Bruno Damiani.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo, Ben Bender, Chris Donovan.

Charlotte FC: Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, Tim Ream, Harry Toffolo (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 63'), Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico (Baye Coulibaly 82'), Djibril Diani, Kerwin Vargas (Liel Abada 83'), Idan Toklomati (Archie Goodwin 90 +1'), Wilfried Zaha.

Substitutes not used: David Bingham; Andrew Privett, Tyger Smalls, Bill Tuiloma, Eryk Williamson.

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown defender Nathan Harriel made the 90th career start of his MLS regular season career, becoming the first homegrown in club history to reach the milestone.

Midfielders Danley Jean Jacques and Jovan Lukic earned their 30th career start for the Union in MLS regular season play.

The Union have conceded the fewest amount of goals in the league this season (35).







Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.