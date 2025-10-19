Columbus Crew Takes down New York Red Bulls

Published on October 18, 2025

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew won, 3-1, against New York Red Bulls at Lower.com Field.

The Black & Gold finished the 2025 season in seventh place of the Eastern Conference with 54 points, tied for the third-most since 2011 when MLS introduced the 34-match schedule.

1. 2024 - 66 points (19-6-9)

2. 2023 - 57 points (16-9-9)

3. 2025 - 54 points (14-8-12)

2017 - 54 points (16-12-6)

5. 2015 - 53 points (15-11-8)

As the No. 7 seed, the Black & Gold face FC Cincinnati in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. Dates and times of the matches will be announced soon [MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Over the last 67 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 40 and only lost eight contests (19 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost seven of their past 51 MLS regular season home matches (31-7-13).

The Crew under Wilfried Nancy are a perfect 3-0 in Decision Day matches (2-1 W, vs. CF Montreal; Oct. 21, 2023; 3-2 W; at New York Red Bulls, Oct. 19, 2024).

With tonight's two goals, Columbus has registered 58 multiple-goal games in MLS play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 16 in 2025) since Nancy took the helm in 2023, the second-most in MLS behind Inter Miami CF (59).

Captain and Midfielder Darlington Nagbe was honored by the Crew for his dedication to the Club, league and community during a post-match ceremony following the announcement of his retirement after the Club's competition in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

With 445 appearances (429 starts) in regular season play, Nagbe is one of only 15 players in MLS history to reach 400 or more regular-season appearances, currently ranking fifth all-time in that category and fourth among field players. Additionally, the Lakewood, Ohio ranks fifth for most starts in MLS history and second among non-goalkeepers, behind Kyle Beckerman.

Nagbe has sustained 817 fouls in his career, the most MLS regular season fouls sustained in league history.

Nagbe - a four-time MLS Cup champion, 15-year veteran and three-time MLS All-Star Game selection - has served as the Black & Gold's leader on and off the pitch since 2020 after tenures with the Portland Timbers (2011-2017) and Atlanta United FC (2018-2019). He helped inspire the Crew's journey to winning two MLS Cups (2020 and 2023), Leagues Cup 2024 and the 2021 Campeones Cup, as well as guided the organization to its first Concacaf Champions Cup Final appearance in 2024.

Defender Andrés Herrera scored the Crew's leveler in the 16th minute of the match, his fourth goal of the season.

Herrera has goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Midfielder Lassi Lappalainen provided the assist, his fourth of 2025, with a well-timed cross to Herrera.

The duo also connected for a goal against Orlando City SC on Oct. 4.

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag scored the Crew's game-winning goal in the 66th minute of the match, his fourth with the Crew and sixth of the season (two with Philadelphia Union).

Midfielder Taha Habroune, who recently returned from the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, provided the assist for his second of 2025.

Gazdag has scored five goals against the New York Red Bulls in 10 regular season matches.

Forward Ibrahim Aliyu scored the Crew's third goal of the match in the 84th minute.

Aliyu owns three goals in 2025.

Tonight's attendance at Lower.com Field was a sell-out 20,736. The Club sold out 16 of 17 MLS home matches this year.

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Round One

Date and Time TBD

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)







Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025

