No. 2 FC Cincinnati to Face No. 7 Columbus Crew in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







No. 2 FC Cincinnati will take on No. 7 Columbus Crew in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series.

The full Round One schedule will be announced Sunday. Tickets are available now for Game 1 at TQL Stadium at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

For more information on the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit FCCincinnati.com/Playoffs .







Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025

