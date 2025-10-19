Chicago Clinches Home Playoff Match in 2-2 Draw at New England Revolution

Foxborough, Mass. - Chicago Fire FC (15-11-8, 53 points) finished the 2025 MLS regular season with a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution (9-16-9, 36 points) Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. With the draw, Chicago finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and will host Orlando City SC in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Wild Card game on Wednesday.

Winger Philip Zinckernagel scored his 15th goal of the season, becoming the first player in Club history to score 15 goals and record 15 assists in the same campaign. The two goals scored in the match also gave Chicago 68 for the season, the most ever scored in a Fire campaign.

New England got on the board within seconds of the opening whistle, as Alhassan Yusuf pounced on a rebound in the Fire box. Chicago immediately turned its attention to equalizing the match, but could not beat goalkeeper Matt Turner through the first 80 minutes of play.

In the 82nd minute, forward Hugo Cuypers and Zinckernagel combined on a give-and-go to set up the Danish winger on a one-on-one with Turner in the six-yard box. He blasted home the equalizer as Chicago pushed for the game-winner.

Late in the match, New England countered one of the Fire's forays into the opposing end and got a foul in the final third. Midfielder Carles Gil served a ball into the box that forward Dor Turgeman headed home in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Down 2-1, Chicago doubled down for the equalizer. Playing all the way into the final third, defender Joel Waterman played a ball sharply across goal that bounced off the back of Turgeman and in for the draw in the ninth minute of stoppage time. The referee blew his whistle shortly after the restart, putting an end to the 2025 regular season for both sides.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC will host Orlando City SC in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Wild Card game on Wednesday night at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Kickoff time will be announced by Major League Soccer soon.

MLS Season Pass and Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. The match will be transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).

Notes:

Chicago's two goals against New England broke the single-season Club record set by the 2000 squad. The own goal tallied in the ninth minute of stoppage was the Fire's 68th of the campaign, one more than the 67 scored in 2000.

Chicago finished the campaign with 43 goals away from home, good for the second-highest number of goals scored in a single regular season in league history, one short of the record 44 set by the LA Galaxy in 1998.

Left back Andrew Gutman became the fourth Fire player to start 34 matches in a single regular season. With a start in Foxborough, Gutman joined Nemanja Nikolić (2017), Jalil Anibaba and Austin Berry (both in 2013) as the only players to have started all matches in a 34-game season.

With his 82nd minute goal, Philip Zinckernagel became the first player in Club history to score 15 goals and 15 assists in the regular season. The Fire's single-season goal contributions record holder became the second 15-goal scorer on the team, trailing only Hugo Cuypers' 17 this year.

With three corner kicks in the match, Zinckernagel also tied the Club record for most corner kicks in a single season, set by Harry Shipp in 2014 with 113.

Box Score:

New England Revolution 2:2 Chicago Fire FC

Goals:

NE - Yusuf (2) (WATCH) 1'

CHI - Zinckernagel (15) (Cuypers 3) (WATCH) 82'

NE - Turgeman (3) (Gil 15) (WATCH) 90+6'

CHI - Turgeman (Own Goal) (WATCH) 90+9'

Discipline:

NE - Turgeman (Yellow Card) 68'

NE - Langoni (Yellow Card) 90+9'

CHI - Elliott (Yellow Card) 90+12'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Dean (Reynolds, 81'), D Rogers (Oregel Jr., 46'), D Waterman, D Elliott (capt.), D Gutman, M D'Avilla, M Kouamé (M Gutiérrez, 46'), F Zinckernagel, F Cuypers, F Bamba (Haile-Selassie, 58')

Subs not used: GK Gal, D González M Pineda, M Acosta, F Barlow

New England Revolution: GK Turner, D Fofana (Langoni, 86'), D Beason, D Hughes, D Feingold (Bye, 86'), D Sands, M Gil (capt.), M Yeuill (Farrell, 71'), M Yusuf, F Campana (Chancalay, 61'), F Turgeman

Subs not used: GK Bono, D Omsberg, M Oyirwoth, M Klein, M Diarbian

Stats Summary: NE / CHI

Shots: 8 / 16

Shots on Goal: 4 / 5

Saves: 4 / 2

Passing Accuracy: 79.5% / 86.9%

Corners: 3 / 4

Fouls: 10 / 17

Offsides: 1 / 0

Possession: 44.4% / 55.6%

Attendance: 36,432

Referee: Timothy Ford

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Nick Uranga

Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

