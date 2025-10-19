Messi Hat-Trick Guides Inter Miami CF to Road Win over Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day
Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (19W-7L-8D, 65 points) closed out the 2025 regular season in style tonight, securing a resounding 2-5 win on the road over Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day. A hat-trick from captain and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Lionel Messi, and goals from midfielders Baltasar Rodríguez and Telasco Segovia guided the team to victory on the night at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.
Notably, Inter Miami reached 81 goals this regular with its five goals in the win and became just the third team in MLS history to produce at least 80 goals in a single regular season. Additionally, with three goals and an assist tonight, Messi finished the 2025 regular season with a total 48 goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists), the second most in a season in league history only one behind Carlos Vela (49 in 2019).
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch with three changes to its lineup from last weekend's victory. Rocco Ríos Novo started in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Rodrigo De Paul and Sergio Busquets started at the base in midfield, with Tadeo Allende, Messi, and Rodríguez playing further ahead; Luis Suárez led the team in attack.
Match Action
Following a start of the match with several important defensive interventions from Inter Miami backline, Messi broke the deadlock in the 35th minute. Messi brought down a pass from Alba near midfield before taking on and leaving several defenders behind and finding the back of the net with a finish to the bottom left corner from outside the box. The goal was Messi's 27th this regular season, while the assist was the 15th for Alba this league campaign.
Nashville then turned the scoring around to head into the half with a 2-1 lead, with Sam Surridge scoring in the 43rd minute and Jacob Shaffelburg in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Messi converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to level the scoring and take his MLS-leading tally to 28 in 2025.
Rodríguez completed the comeback shortly after to give Inter Miami a 2-3 lead in the 67th minute, striking from close range after picking up a loose ball inside the box following an initial attempt from Suárez. The goal was his third this regular season.
Inter Miami then rounded out the impressive result on the road with two goals in the final 10 minutes. First, Messi secured his hat-trick in the 81st minute with a curler to the far post from the right side of the box after a give-and-go with second-half substitute Ian Fray. Messi then assisted Segovia, who also entered the match in the second half, for the midfielder to score from close range in the first minute of added time. With the goal and assist, Messi wrapped up the 2025 regular season with a total 48 goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists), the second most in a season in league history only one behind Carlos Vela (49 in 2019). Additionally, Segovia reached eight goals, while Fray took his tally to three assists in the league in 2025.
The 2-5 scoreline would then remain unmoved through the final whistle. Inter Miami concluded the regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 19 wins, seven losses and eight draws for a total 65 points.
Post-Match Reaction
"The first half was clearly very difficult for us; we lacked intensity. The second half, I think, was completely different. The team started playing higher up the field, took more risks, showed a lot more patience, and not only managed to level the match but also ended up playing a very good game at a very high level," said head coach Javier Mascherano.
Next Up
Next, Inter Miami will begin its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign facing Nashville SC in the Round One Best-of-3 Series set to be played from Friday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 9.
Stats
Possession:
NSH - 41.8%
MIA - 58.3%
Shots:
NSH - 14
MIA - 18
Saves:
NSH - 4
MIA - 5
Corners:
NSH - 6
MIA - 3
Fouls:
NSH - 10
MIA - 7
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025
- Chicago Clinches Home Playoff Match in 2-2 Draw at New England Revolution - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Takes down New York Red Bulls - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Defeats New York City FC 2-1 on Decision Day at Citi Field, as Club Turns Focus to Postseason Action - Seattle Sounders FC
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 with D.C. United in 2025 MLS Season Finale - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution End 2025 Season with 2-2 Draw vs. Chicago Fire FC - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Say Goodbye to Regular Season with Dominant Win over CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- Messi Hat-Trick Guides Inter Miami CF to Road Win over Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day - Inter Miami CF
- Clip Notes: The Crown Topple Shield Winners to Secure Top Four Spot - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Tops CF Montréal, 3-0, in 2025 Finale - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Tie 1-1 with Atlanta United in Final Match of the Regular Season - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Finishes 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season Sixth in the Eastern Conference Despite 5-2 Loss to Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC (4) - Orlando City SC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Charlotte FC to Play New York City FC in Round One of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Charlotte FC
- No. 2 FC Cincinnati to Face No. 7 Columbus Crew in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - FC Cincinnati
- Here to Stay: Roman Bürki Re-Signs with St. Louis CITY SC Through 2027 - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Takes Season Finale over Philadelphia Union - Philadelphia Union
- Seattle Bounces New York City FC on Decision Day - New York City FC
- New England Revolution Announce 2025 Team Award Winners - New England Revolution
- Revolution II Midfielder Gevork Diarbian Signed to Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Face Austin FC at Paypal Park Tonight at 6 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Travels to New York City FC for a Decision Day Matchup on Saturday at Citi Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Messi Hat-Trick Guides Inter Miami CF to Road Win over Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day
- Inter Miami CF Visits Nashville FC for Decision Day 2025
- Inter Miami CF Select Ticketmaster as Official Ticket Provider for New Home at Miami Freedom Park
- Inter Miami CF Academy Product Daniel Pinter Shines with the USYMNT U-19s
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Participate in 2025 Legends Cup Miami