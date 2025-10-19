Houston Dynamo FC Earn a Point in Kansas City on Decision Day

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







Kansas City, Kan. - Houston Dynamo FC earned a point on the road on Decision Day 2025, drawing, 0-0, with Sporting Kansas City to bring the 20th season in Club history to a close.

Notably, in the 80th minute, forward Nelson Quiñónes made his 2025 league debut, playing his first competitive minutes since suffering a major knee injury in the 2024 preseason.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the seventh minute when Dániel Sallói created some space in the box and managed a shot, but the veteran shot stopper scooped up the danger for his first of two saves on the night to earn his seventh clean sheet of the season.

Midfielder Ondřej Lingr had Houston's first dangerous chance of the match in the 22nd minute when a ball over the top from defender Griffin Dorsey carried to the Czech Republic international, who fired a strong shot from the edge of the back but could not quite beat goalkeeper John Pulskamp.

Forward Ezequiel Ponce forced a full-stretch save from Pulskamp in the 35th minute when he ran onto the ball in the box and managed a tight-angle shot. The Argentinian striker leads the team with 12 goals in all competitions this season entering this match.

Forward Lawrence Ennali managed another strong chance for Houston in the 40th minute when Lingr played the German winger into the box, forcing Pulskamp into a low, quick reaction save.

Ennali also closed the first half with another strong chance when Ponce backheeled the ball into his path before the German winger struck the ball with his left foot to force another quick reaction save from Pulskamp.

In the 59th minute, the Dynamo briefly appeared to have their opportunity, as Ennali pounced on a poor touch from Pulskamp that was tripped up by the keeper in the box. Referee Nabil Bensalah pointed to the spot, only for the penalty to be rescinded as Houston was judged to have been offside in the build-up.

Shortly after, Ennali knocked on the door from range, with a right-footed curler. Pulskamp got a fingertip on the long-distance shot to deflect it onto the post and out for a Dynamo corner.

Ponce was nearly the hero in the sixth minute of second half stoppage time. The Argentinian striker streaked onto a cross and headed toward frame - directing the shot just wide of goal - the last real action of the match.

---

Sporting Kansas City (7-20-7, 28 pts.) 0-0 Houston Dynamo FC (9-15-10, 37 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 34

Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0

Houston Dynamo FC 0 0 0

Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp; Khiry Shelton, Jansen Miller, Logan Ndenbe, Alan Montes; Nemanja Radoja, Daniel Salloi, Zorhan Bassong (Jacob Bartlett 78'); Erik Thommy (c) (Mason Toye 78'); Manu García (Santiago Munoz 49'), Dejan Joveljic

Unused substitutes: Ian James, Memo Rodriguez, Tim Leibold, Jake Davis, Ryan Schewe, Shapi Suleymanov

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade, Antônio Carlos, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey; Brooklyn Raines (Júnior Urso 80'), Artur (c), Duane Holmes (Sebastian Kowalczyk 68'); Lawrence Ennali, Ezequiel Ponce, Ondřej Lingr (Nelson Quiñónes 80')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Ethan Bartlow, Erik Dueñas, Gabe Segal, Diadie Samassékou, Pablo Ortiz

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Antônio Carlos (caution; foul) 12'

HOU: Duane Holmes (caution; foul) 20'

SKC: Zorhan Bassong (caution; foul) 44'

SKC: John Pulskamp (caution; foul) 59'

HOU: Lawrence Ennali (Caution; foul) 87'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Nabil Bensalah

Assistant: Corey Parker

Assistant: Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Weather: 65 degrees, cloudy skies







