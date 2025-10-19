FC Cincinnati Tops CF Montréal, 3-0, in 2025 Finale
MATCH REPORT: FC CINCINNATI 3-0 CF MONTRÉAL
MONTRÉAL - In its final game of the 2025 season, CF Montréal fell 3-0 to FC Cincinnati Saturday night at TQL Stadium.
FC Cincinnati opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a goal from a corner kick by Nick Hagglund.
CF Montréal was awarded a penalty in stoppage time of the first half when Hagglund tackled Prince Owusu inside the box. However, the German striker hit the right goal post after stepping up to the penalty spot.
In the second half, Evander doubled his team's lead in the 56th minute then Brenner added a third goal in the 88th minute.
Owusu, Victor Loturi and Luca Petrasso concluded their 2025 MLS campaign having played every game this season for CF Montréal. On his end, Owusu started all 17 road matches for the Bleu-Blanc-noir.
GAME NOTES
-Bode Hidalgo and Jalen Neal earned their 40th MLS start.
-Prince Owusu (42) established a new record for most shots taken on the road, overtaking Marco Di Vaio (40 - 2013).
-Dante Sealy became the fourth CF Montréal player to feature in 30 or more games this season.
MARCO DONADEL
"I think that we gave everything on the field and we played very well in the first half. We showed the desire to play with the ball, to attack, to score and we also got the penalty. In the second half, we tried to push with some subs but it probably was not the best day for us, for many situations. We suffered three injuries in the same game and we weren't able to finish our actions. We also faced a great team that had, before this game, 62 points. So to come here and compete, have more or less the same number of shots and create the same amount of chances, I think it's a great performance."
MATTY LONGSTAFF
"At the end of the day, they punished us. I thought that when we got in the final third, we lacked that conviction to go and score a goal. We didn't have that killer instinct and they did. It comes down to us players. When we get in those areas, we have to be better. The game is won and lost in the box and that comes down to 11 players on the pitch. We conceded three goals, which is really disappointing on our end and as players, we have to take responsibility for that."
BRANDAN CRAIG
"To be honest, we bent, but we didn't break a whole lot. Yes, we got drawn out but that's just part and parcel of our style and our defensive style. We risk heavy, but if we get the ball we counter attack really quickly. You saw it with the penalty. I was really aggressive in midfield, but then I tried to put the ball in a good area and Prince was right there. It's good to always get these moments playing in tough environments, playing in Charlotte, then home to Nashville, then playing in Cincinnati was a tough last three games and I thought we hung in there well."
