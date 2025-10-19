Sounders FC Defeats New York City FC 2-1 on Decision Day at Citi Field, as Club Turns Focus to Postseason Action

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FLUSHING MEADOWS, NEW YORK - Sounders FC (15-9-10, 55 points) concluded its 2025 MLS regular-season campaign with a 2-1 win over New York City FC (17-12-5, 56 points) on Saturday at Citi Field. Both Seattle goals came on second-half set pieces, as the Rave Green captured three points in a cross-conference matchup on Decision Day. Jordan Morris scored his fifth goal of the season in the 61st minute - and his first since July 12 - while Albert Rusnák recorded his 10th assist of 2025 on a direct free kick. Jackson Ragen scored a header before full time to seal all three points, his second MLS goal of the season. On an out-swinging corner, Danny Leyva recorded his fourth regular-season assist on the goal.

With the fifth seed in the Western Conference secured, Seattle now prepares to begin its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, with date, time and opponent to be determined following this evening's Decision Day results around the league.

MATCH NOTES

Coming into the match, Sounders FC had already secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference and will be the lower seed in its Round One matchup in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Date, time and opponent information for Round One matchups will be determined following Saturday's Decision Day results around the league.

Seattle is now 3-3-0 all-time against NYCFC in MLS regular-season play, including a 2-2-0 mark on the road. This marked the first regular-season meeting between the two sides since 2019.

Jordan Morris scored his fifth goal of the season in the second half, his first strike since July 12 against Sporting Kansas City. Morris is Sounders FC's all-time leading goal scorer with 89 career tallies across all competitions.

With the assist on Morris' goal, Albert Rusnák leads the team with 10 assists in MLS regular-season play. This marks Rusnák's second consecutive and fourth career double-digit assist season in MLS.

After seeing New York City FC level the match at 1-1, defender Jackson Ragen secured three points for Seattle with a headed goal off a Danny Levya corner kick in the 87th minute of play. The goal was Ragen's second of the season, with Leyva adding his fourth regular-season assist.

With 11 goals and 10 assists on the year, this marks the second-consecutive season that Rusnák has recorded double-digit goals and assists (10 goals and 16 assists in 2024).

Sounders FC has recorded 269 points all-time against Eastern Conference opponents (77-48-38), the most among all Western Conference teams since Seattle joined MLS in 2009.

Seattle now turns its attention to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. This is the 16th occasion in 17 years that the team has made the postseason, the most appearances for any team since 2009 (when Sounders FC entered MLS).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - New York City FC 1

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Venue: Citi Field

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistants: Ryan Graves, Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Guido Gonzales Jr.

VAR: Geoff Gamble

Attendance: 24,823

Weather: 61 degrees and mostly clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jordan Morris (Albert Rusnák) 61'

NYC - Nicolás Fernández (Julián Fernández, Máximo Carrizo) 82'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (Danny Leyva) 87'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYC - Kevin O'Toole (caution) 45'+2'

NYC - Justin Haak (caution) 45'+4'

NYC - Matt Freese (caution) 45'+8'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (caution) 64'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Alex Roldan (Jonathan Bell 55'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; João Paulo (Snyder Brunell 55'), Danny Leyva; Jesús Ferreira (Reed Baker-Whiting 84'), Albert Rusnák, Pedro de la Vega (Paul Rothrock 24'); Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 84')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Stuart Hawkins, Peter Kingston*, Osaze De Rosario

*Tacoma Defiance player eligible for selection due to Extreme Hardship

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 6

Offside: 4

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 4

New York City FC - Matt Freese; Kevin O'Toole, Justin Haak, Thiago, Raul Gustavo (Jonathan Shore 62'), Tayvon Gray (Mitja Ilenic 77'); Nicolás Fernández, Maxi Moralez (Julián Fernández 61'), Andrés Perea (Máximo Carrizo 77'), Hannes Wolf (Agustín Ojeda 62'); Alonso Martínez

Substitutes not used: Tomás Romero, Strahinja Tanasijević, Seymour Reid, Aiden O'Neill

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 15

Fouls: 19

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 9

Saves: 2

