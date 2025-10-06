Timbers Qualify for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
Published on October 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Following a combination of results across Major League Soccer, the Portland Timbers (11-11-11, 44pts) have clinched a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, the club announced today.
The Timbers' postseason berth marks their ninth in club history and second straight season in the playoffs. Notably, Head Coach Phil Neville has earned a spot in the playoffs in his first two seasons at the helm for Portland. In 25 postseason games played all time, the Timbers have a record of 11-7-7 with 37 goals for and 35 goals against.
With one match left in the regular season, Portland sits seventh in the Western Conference standings. The Timbers will host expansion - side San Diego FC for their regular-season finale on Saturday, Oct. 18. Kickoff at Providence Park is scheduled for 6 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
