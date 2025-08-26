Maxime Crépeau Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau has been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for the FIFA international window in September, Canada Soccer announced today.

Canada is set to travel to Bucharest, Romania to face Romania on September 5 for the first of two friendlies. Canada will then travel to play Wales in Swansea, Wales on September 9.

Crépeau, 31,has made26appearances for Canada's national team, recording eight clean sheets in that span. The Quebec native earned his most recent cap for Canada on June 25, 2025, helping his nation to a 2-0 shutout victory over El Salvador in Gold Cup. Since signing with the Timbers ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign, Crépeau has made 40 appearances across all competitions for the Green and Gold.

Canada vs. Romania (International Friendly) September 5 MaximeCrépeau (Canada) The National Arena - Bucharest, Romania

Canada vs. Wales (International Friendly) September 9 MaximeCrépeau (Canada) Swansea.com Stadium - Swansea, Wales







