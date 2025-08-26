Chicago Fire FC Acquires Chicagoland Indoor Soccer League

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Chicagoland Indoor Soccer League (CISL), the premier indoor soccer league in Illinois, announced today that the MLS club has acquired the league from its founder and operator, John Niestrom.

Launched in 2007, Chicagoland Indoor Soccer League was established to provide youth soccer players with a high-quality, competitive indoor league during Chicago's winter months. Since its start with 40 teams in 2008, CISL has grown to 800+ teams and 10,000-12,000 players annually across multiple venues, making it one of the largest youth soccer leagues in the Chicago area.

The addition of CISL to the Fire's ecosystem will enhance the Club's visibility within the Illinois youth soccer community and allow the club to establish a strong brand presence among the CISL clubs and young players who participate. The partnership will allow the Chicago Fire to strengthen relationships with club directors, coaches, players, and families, creating a pipeline of future professional players and lifelong supporters of the Fire. These key relationships will ensure alignment and support at every level and build a foundation for collaboration and shared growth.

"Chicago Fire FC is thrilled to be partnering with Chicagoland Indoor Soccer League to lead the evolution of youth soccer within our state. As a club, one of our long-term goals is to be the professional club of choice and be involved wherever the game is played," said Chicago Fire FC SVP of Youth Soccer Paul Cadwell. "The partnership with CISL will allow us to do just that and will serve as an exciting opportunity for those involved as the league extends its reach in the future."

The Fire will work with CISL clubs on new initiatives that support the continued education and development of players, coaches, and referees, while fostering a stronger connection to the Club's First Team and A cademy through deliberate and tailored access. The Club has a strong record of accomplishment in developing local talent, including several former CISL players, Andrew Gutman, Mauricio Pineda, Chris Brady, and Sergio Oregel, who went on to sign as Fire homegrown players and contribute at the professional level. This partnership aims to continue and expand the pathway for future generations of Chicagoland players.

"Partnering with Chicago Fire FC was a clear and strategic decision. Their goal to make soccer a top priority in Chicago perfectly aligns with our vision. The Fire's passionate team is dedicated exclusively to the Chicago market and will leverage the CISL platform to grow the Fire brand within the local soccer community, identify talented players for the Chicago Fire Academy, and develop players for the professional team." said League founder John Niestrom. "The CISL team remains committed to operating a professional platform and is dedicated to advancing the beautiful game." 

Building on CISL's reputation and success within the community, the Fire will leverage the resources and expertise of the professional club to professionalize operations, strengthen systems and infrastructure, and increase visibility of the youth clubs, officials, and players across the platform.

To learn more information on Chicagoland Indoor Soccer League and to explore league and team registrations, please visit chicagolandindoorsoccer.com.   

