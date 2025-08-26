Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Cisco Embark on Multi-Year Partnership

Published on August 26, 2025

Charlotte FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has announced that it has added the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC to its growing portfolio of teams and properties leveraging Cisco's industry-leading enterprise networking and cybersecurity solutions. Through this new partnership, Cisco will now connect and protect multiple facets of the organization from team facilities to operations at Bank of America Stadium, Atrium Health Performance Park and more.

"We are excited to partner with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC in their ongoing innovation journey on and off the field," said Tim Coogan, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Sales at Cisco. "Cisco's AI-ready infrastructure and strong security solutions empower the Panthers and Charlotte FC to deliver a secure, high-performance environment that supports both team activities and fan engagement at Bank of America Stadium."

This season, Cisco will provide a comprehensive suite of technology solutions to both teams to power scalable, future-ready fan experiences and protect team and stadium operations. Cisco's AI-ready infrastructure and high-density Wi-Fi 7 Access Points will provide the team with high-performance, scalable connectivity; Cisco Secure Firewall and full suite of cybersecurity solutions will enable the team to operate securely and protect critical and sensitive data from evolving threats; and Cisco's IP Fabric for Media will enable the secure and efficient delivery of high-quality, 4K video content to fans both inside Bank of America Stadium and via broadcast.

"Partnering with Cisco marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to delivering a world-class experience at Bank of America Stadium," said Eric Sudol, Chief Revenue Officer, Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "With Cisco's powerful and secure networking solutions, we're enhancing everything from game-day operations to the digital experience our fans enjoy - ensuring seamless connectivity and reliability at every level."

Recently, the NFL and Cisco have worked together to deliver a networking and cybersecurity playbook that ensures global events like the Super Bowl, NFL International Series and the NFL Draft are running securely in the face of any disruption-from cyberattacks to outages and technical failures and beyond. In addition, every NFL's stadium's replay control room is built on Cisco technology and connected back to the Art McNally Gameday Central in New York via a Cisco network, and nearly all the league's official partners and more than two-thirds of NFL stadiums rely on Cisco technology.







