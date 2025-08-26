Roman Celentano Earns U.S. Men's National Team Call-Up for Upcoming September FIFA International Window

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano has been named to U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's 23-man roster for the upcoming September FIFA International Window, U.S. Soccer announced Monday.

Celentano and the USMNT will gather in New Jersey for a training camp ahead of two matches against 2026 World Cup-bound opponents Korea Republic at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey (Saturday, Sept. 6 - 5 p.m. ET) and Japan at Lower.com Field in Columbus (Tuesday, Sept. 9 - 7:30 p.m. ET). Both games broadcast live on TNT and streamed on Max, Universo, and Peacock.

The call-up for FC Cincinnati's goalkeeper is the fourth time Celentano has been named to a USMNT roster, his first since the 2024 January Training Camp.

Celentano, in his fourth season with FC Cincinnati, has recorded nine clean sheets in 28 MLS appearances this season. The Naperville, Illinois native became FC Cincinnati's all-time leader in minutes played earlier this month.

The full USMNT roster for the upcoming September FIFA International Window can be found below.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 7/0), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena/ITA; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 10/1), Noahkai Banks (FC Augsburg/GER; 0/0), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 7/0), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 1/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 74/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 31/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 50/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 6/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 31/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 12/3), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 11/2), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 1/0)

FORWARDS (5): Damion Downs (Southampton/ENG; 5/0), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 78/32) Josh Sargent (Norwich/ENG; 28/5), Tim Weah (Marseille/FRA; 44/7), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 11/1)

Celentano and FC Cincinnati host Philadelphia Union on Saturday, August 30 in a battle of first vs. second place in the Eastern Conference. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.







