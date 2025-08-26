Homegrown Defender Nathan Harriel Named to U.S. Men's National Team for September Training Camp

August 26, 2025

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union, in conjunction with U.S. Soccer, announced today that Homegrown defender Nathan Harriel has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for the upcoming September matches against World Cup-bound opponents Korea Republic and Japan. A total of 22 players have been rostered, with one addition to be confirmed. Players will begin reporting to New Jersey on Aug. 31.

This marks the third time Harriel has been called up to the senior team. Most recently, he represented the U.S. in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, where the team advanced to the final before falling to Mexico.

The USA will first host Korea Republic, presented by Haleon, on Sept. 6 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. Kickoff from the home of the New York Red Bulls is set for 5 p.m. ET, with the match broadcast live on TNT and Telemundo, and streamed on Max, Universo, and Peacock.

USA-Japan, presented by Allstate, comes nearly 25 years after the USMNT's first visit to Columbus, Ohio and what has become a special place in U.S. Soccer history. Lower.com Field and the USMNT welcome the 15th-ranked Japanese side on Sept. 9, with the match kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET and available on TNT, Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Seventeen players on this roster took part in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, with 12 coming through the MLS Academy ranks: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Max Arfsten (Cal Odyssey), Sebastian Berhalter (Columbus Crew), Roman Celentano (Chicago Sockers), Luca de la Torre (Nomads, San Diego Surf), Alex Freeman (Weston FC, Orlando City), Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union, Clearwater Chargers), Jonathan Klinsmann (Pateadores, Strikers FC), Diego Luna (San Jose Earthquakes, Barcelona Residency), Jack McGlynn (BW Gottschee, Philadelphia Union), Christian Pulisic (PA Classics), Chris Richards (FC Dallas), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher), Tim Weah (BW Gottschee, New York Red Bulls), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew), Alejandro Zendejas (FC Dallas).

Both matches will be carried live on radio as Westwood One Sports delivers English language commentary from on-site for the first time while longtime partner Fútbol de Primera has the Spanish language call.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 7/0), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena/ITA; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 10/1), Noahkai Banks (FC Augsburg/GER; 0/0), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 7/0), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 1/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 74/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 31/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 50/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 6/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 31/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 12/3), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 11/2), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 1/0)

FORWARDS (5): Damion Downs (Southampton/ENG; 5/0), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 78/32) Josh Sargent (Norwich/ENG; 28/5), Tim Weah (Marseille/FRA; 44/7), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 11/1)







