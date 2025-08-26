Philadelphia Union Sign Goalkeeper George Marks
Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed goalkeeper George Marks through the end of the 2025 season and will be added to the Union's active roster effective immediately.
"George is a strong addition who adds depth and reliability to our goalkeeper unit," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "His collegiate and MLS experience have shown his potential, and we're confident he can contribute the support we need at the position."
Marks, 25, was selected 57th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Charlotte FC and officially signed with the club on February 22, 2022. He made his MLS debut on June 26, 2022, starting against CF Montréal. Over three seasons with Charlotte FC, Marks made eight MLS appearances, recording 31 saves and two clean sheets. He also featured in two U.S. Open Cup matches and nine matches for Crown Legacy FC, Charlotte's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.
Prior to his professional career, Marks played at Clemson University, where he captained the Tigers to the 2021 NCAA National Championship and earned Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper George Marks through the end of 2025, on August 26, 2025.
Name: George Marks
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 165 lbs.
Born: November 10, 1999
Birthplace: Raleigh, North Carolina
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Citizenship: United States
Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper George Marks on August 26, 2025.
