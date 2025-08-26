Carlos Valderrama to Play in Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America on October 11

Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colombian icon Carlos Valderrama will make his PayPal Park debut on Saturday, Oct. 11, when he plays in "Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America," an exhibition match featuring soccer stars who made history on the international stage for both lands.

The home of the San Jose Earthquakes will host the second edition of the "Clásico de Leyendas" series, which will be produced by Sports Media and presented by the End Prostate Cancer Alliance. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT, with a family-friendly fan fest starting at 5 p.m.

"To all the fans in San Jose and the Bay Area, I'm very excited to be coming to PayPal Park for the first time on October 11 to play for the Legends of South America against the Legends of Mexico," said Valderrama. "It will be exciting to make some new memories together, and with this game also being for a great cause to fight prostate cancer, you should definitely join us. I'll see you there!"

For every ticket sold, Sports Media and the Earthquakes will donate $2 to the End Prostate Cancer Alliance, an organization that supports individuals and families affected by prostate cancer by providing culturally tailored education and resources.

Known affectionately by soccer fans as "El Pibe," Valderrama became a global superstar for his supreme technical skills and creativity, precise passing and distinctive blonde afro hairstyle. In a professional career spanning 23 years beginning in 1980, he represented Colombia in three World Cups while being named South American Footballer of the Year twice, Copa América MVP and Major League Soccer MVP among a multitude of individual honors. His team accomplishments include the Coupe de France, two Colombian Primera A league titles and the MLS Supporters' Shield. In 1999, World Soccer proclaimed Valderrama as one of the 100 Greatest Players of All-Time, while in March 2004, none other than Pelé named him to FIFA's 125 Greatest Living Footballers list.

The remainder of the two teams' rosters are stocked full of illustrious players boasting countless accolades at both the club and international level defending their respective nations' colors in competitions as prestigious as the FIFA World Cup, Copa América, Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Copa Libertadores.

The Legends of México will include Adolfo "Bofo" Bautista, Francisco "Paco" Palencia, Ramón Morales, Matías Vuoso, Paul Aguilar, and Francisco "Maza" Rodríguez, just to name a few. Facing off against them are the Legends of South America, whose roster will include César "Chelito" Delgado (Argentina), Federico Vilar (Argentina), Iván Valenciano (Colombia), Tressor Moreno (Colombia), Aquivaldo Mosquera (Colombia) and Egidio Arévalo Ríos (Uruguay), among others.

"We're excited to unite the Hispanic Bay Area community once again for our second edition of Clásico de Leyendas after last year's successful inaugural match at PayPal Park between the club legends of Chivas and America," said Sergio Sánchez, Founder and Executive Producer of Sports Media. "To be able to bring our fans another opportunity to relive treasured moments with their favorite soccer heroes and to do it for such a great cause like the End Prostate Cancer Alliance is proof that soccer can be more than just a game."

Fans are encouraged to come early and enjoy the "Fiesta Latina," a vibrant family-friendly celebration with live entertainment, food and music, featuring MC El Compa Gil from La Raza 93.3 FM, bandas, DJ Klan and more.

