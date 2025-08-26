St. Louis CITY SC Forward Sangbin Jeong Earns Call up to South Korea National Football Team for September Friendlies

Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC Forward Sangbin Jeong has been called up to the South Korea national football team for their upcoming friendly matches, marking his second call up to the national team. Sangbin scored his first senior international goal in his debut match in a 5-0 win over Sri Lanka during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

South Korea will face the U.S. Men's National Team on September 6 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ. Then, the squad will take on Mexico on September 9 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN.

Since joining CITY SC on July 21, Sangbin has made three consecutive starts, scoring his first goal for the club against Nashville SC before recording his first assist this past weekend against Vancouver Whitecaps.







