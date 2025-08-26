LAFC Signs Free Agent Forward Alexandru Bǎluțǎ

LAFC announced today that the club has signed free agent forward Alexandru Bǎluțǎ through the remainder of the 2025 season with a club option for 2026 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Alex arrives with a wealth of experience from top European leagues and international competition," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "We felt it was important to add another attacking option to what is already a strong group to strengthen our chances of winning trophies this year. Alex's attacking qualities and versatility will be valuable assets for our team, and it was encouraging to see he is as excited as we are about the opportunity."

Bǎluțǎ, 31, began his professional career in 2011 with AFC Chindia Târgoviște in Romania's second division, where he made 44 appearances and scored 14 goals over two seasons (2011-2013). He then moved to FC Viitorul Constanța, making his Liga 1 debut and beginning his career in the top division of Romanian football.

The forward transferred to CS Universitatea Craiova in 2014 where he would spend the next four years, appearing in over 140 games in all competitions, including contributing an assist in Craiova's 2-0 victory in the 2018 Cupa României final. He also scored his first professional hat-trick that season as part of a 5-1 Cupa României victory over FC Botoșani.

In June 2018, Bǎluțǎ made his move to European competition, signing with SK Slavia Prague of the Czech First League and competed in UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions. Bǎluțǎ then played for Hungarian side Puskás Akadémia FC (2020-2023) before returning to Romania with FCSB, where he most recently competed in Liga 1.

A native of Craiova, Romania, Bǎluțǎ has played eight times for the Romanian National Team, making his debut on June 13, 2017 and scoring the winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Chile.

Name: Alexandru Bǎluțǎ

Position: Forward

Age: 31

Height: 5'5"

Birthplace: Craiova, Romania

Citizenship: Romania

Last Club: FCSB (Romania)

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs free agent forward Alexandru Bǎluțǎ for the remainder of the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.







