Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced that LAFC's match at Austin FC, scheduled for Sunday, October 12 at Q2 Stadium, will now kick off at 4 p.m. PT instead of the originally scheduled 3:00 p.m. PT start time. The match will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with additional radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App and 980 AM La Mera Mera.







