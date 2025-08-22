Revolution Meet Columbus Crew in Ohio on Saturday Night
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The New England Revolution (7-12-7; 28 pts.) are on the road this weekend, visiting Eastern Conference side Columbus Crew (12-5-9; 45 pts.) on Saturday night at Lower.com Field. Saturday's contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action live from Columbus on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.
This season, the Revolution have taken points in nine of their 13 road games, posting a 4-4-5 record away from Gillette Stadium. In their first away fixture in more than a month, New England is set to meet Columbus for the second time this season, having previously met on March 1 in the Revolution's home opener. In their most recent match, Columbus battled Toronto FC to a 1-1 draw on the road last weekend, with leading scorer Diego Rossi netting his 13th goal of the season. Rossi, a 2025 MLS All-Star alongside New England's Carles Gil, has scored in four of his last six appearances.
Gil, one of two Revolution players to appear in every game this season alongside Alhassan Yusuf, continues to power New England's attack with team highs in goals (9) and assists (9). He needs just one more of each to record his third MLS season with double-digit goals and assists. Gil leads MLS the league in progressive passes with 322, which is 89 more than the next-closest player, and also paces MLS with 99 passes into the penalty area, 26 more than any other player.
The Revolution have held opponents off the scoreboard in two of their last four away games. With a shutout on Saturday, New England would tie the club's best single-season mark with 10 clean sheets on the year. Goalkeeper Matt Turner has started the last two games in net since returning to the club, posting a four-save performance last weekend against LAFC. The U.S. international still owns the best all-time win percentage among Revolution goalkeepers (.587), while his 1.32 goals against average in MLS is just behind Matt Reis' club-best mark (1.31).
Forward Leo Campana is set to make his 100th MLS regular season appearance on Saturday, also his 20th game played with the Revolution. Over the last three games, the Ecuadorian striker has logged three goals. Campana has enjoyed success against the Crew in his four-year MLS career, tallying four goals with one assist in five previous meetings while he was with Inter Miami CF.
New England Head Coach Caleb Porter will make his second trip back to Columbus since leaving his former club in 2022. During his tenure with the Crew, Porter led Columbus to the 2020 MLS Cup title, his second league championship, and the 2021 Campeones Cup.
2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season
Revolution Match #27
New England Revolution at Columbus Crew
Saturday, August 23, 2025
7:30 p.m. ET
Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)
WATCH
MLS Season Pass
(English and Spanish)
LISTEN
98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)
LISTEN
1260 AM Nossa Radio USA
(Portuguese)
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025
- SKC Visits Seattle on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Three Absent vs. FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Rapids Look to Add on Consecutive Wins with Road Matchup against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Meet Columbus Crew in Ohio on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Hungry for Some Home Cooking: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host NYCFC as Final Stretch of the Season Heats Up - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Signs Striker Mamadou Dieng from Hartford Athletic - Minnesota United FC
- A Crowning Achievement: Looking Back at a Historic Streak - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Brazilian Striker Brenner on Loan from Udinese - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Travels to Canada to Face Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place - St. Louis City SC
- Michael Adedokun Transfered to Lexington SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Tarik Scott to Monterey Bay FC - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland A.F.C. - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Waive Forward Sergio Santos - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5 - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Trade Forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans Polish International Winger Dominik Marczuk to FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Serbian Defender Viktor Radojević - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Host Minnesota United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC Acquires $125,000 in General Allocation Money from New England - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Add Ecuadorian International Midfielder José Cifuentes from Rangers FC - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Signs Iván Jaime as Designated Player - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Meet Columbus Crew in Ohio on Saturday Night
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC
- Revolution Acquire U22 Forward Dor Turgeman from Maccabi Tel Aviv
- Revolution Blanked by Los Angeles FC
- Revolution Host Los Angeles FC on Saturday in Annual "Match for C.H.A.N.G.E."