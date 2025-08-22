Revolution Meet Columbus Crew in Ohio on Saturday Night

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The New England Revolution (7-12-7; 28 pts.) are on the road this weekend, visiting Eastern Conference side Columbus Crew (12-5-9; 45 pts.) on Saturday night at Lower.com Field. Saturday's contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action live from Columbus on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

This season, the Revolution have taken points in nine of their 13 road games, posting a 4-4-5 record away from Gillette Stadium. In their first away fixture in more than a month, New England is set to meet Columbus for the second time this season, having previously met on March 1 in the Revolution's home opener. In their most recent match, Columbus battled Toronto FC to a 1-1 draw on the road last weekend, with leading scorer Diego Rossi netting his 13th goal of the season. Rossi, a 2025 MLS All-Star alongside New England's Carles Gil, has scored in four of his last six appearances.

Gil, one of two Revolution players to appear in every game this season alongside Alhassan Yusuf, continues to power New England's attack with team highs in goals (9) and assists (9). He needs just one more of each to record his third MLS season with double-digit goals and assists. Gil leads MLS the league in progressive passes with 322, which is 89 more than the next-closest player, and also paces MLS with 99 passes into the penalty area, 26 more than any other player.

The Revolution have held opponents off the scoreboard in two of their last four away games. With a shutout on Saturday, New England would tie the club's best single-season mark with 10 clean sheets on the year. Goalkeeper Matt Turner has started the last two games in net since returning to the club, posting a four-save performance last weekend against LAFC. The U.S. international still owns the best all-time win percentage among Revolution goalkeepers (.587), while his 1.32 goals against average in MLS is just behind Matt Reis' club-best mark (1.31).

Forward Leo Campana is set to make his 100th MLS regular season appearance on Saturday, also his 20th game played with the Revolution. Over the last three games, the Ecuadorian striker has logged three goals. Campana has enjoyed success against the Crew in his four-year MLS career, tallying four goals with one assist in five previous meetings while he was with Inter Miami CF.

New England Head Coach Caleb Porter will make his second trip back to Columbus since leaving his former club in 2022. During his tenure with the Crew, Porter led Columbus to the 2020 MLS Cup title, his second league championship, and the 2021 Campeones Cup.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #27

New England Revolution at Columbus Crew

Saturday, August 23, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass

(English and Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portuguese)







