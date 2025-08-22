Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed attacker Mateo Silvetti from Argentine top-flight team Club Atlético Newell's Old Boys to a contract through the 2029 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option for 2030. The talented Argentine youth international attacker joins the Club as part of MLS' U-22 initiative pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. The transaction was completed prior to the close of MLS' secondary transfer window.
Silvetti, 19, joins Inter Miami from Newell's Old Boys, where he graduated through the youth ranks and had spent the entirety of his professional career thus far after making his debut in 2024. Since then, the Rosario, Argentina native racked up a total 37 appearances across all competitions, contributing six goals and two assists.
On the international stage, Silvetti has represented Argentina's U-20 national team, registering three appearances and one goal since his debut in 2024. Notably, he was managed by current Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano in his three appearances to date for La Albiceleste's U-20 side.
Name: Mateo Silvetti
Pronunciation: mah-tay-oh seel-ve-tee
Position: Forward
Height: 5'7"
Born: 01/14/2006
Age: 19
Birthplace: Rosario, Argentina
Nationality: Argentina
