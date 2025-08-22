San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $300,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Pellegrino is guaranteed through the 2025 season, with San Jose retaining a portion of his 2025 salary budget charge. The transaction was completed prior to the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window.
"Amahl is a player who has had tremendous success in Europe and contributed in big games throughout his career," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We believe he can come and raise the level of competition at the winger position and bring added leadership to the locker room for the rest of the season."
Pellegrino, 35, joins San Diego FC after spending the past two seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, where he made 51 appearances (32 starts) and recorded nine goals and five assists across all competitions. In 2025, he has featured in 13 matches (five starts), tallying two goals and two assists, including one goal in the U.S. Open Cup.
Before arriving in MLS, Pellegrino starred for Norwegian Eliteserien side Bodø/Glimt from 2021-2023, making 120 appearances (107 starts) and producing 76 goals and 40 assists across all competitions. He also appeared in five UEFA Europa League matches and seven UEFA Champions League qualifiers during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring four goals and adding two assists. Pellegrino played a pivotal role in Bodø/Glimt's Eliteserien titles in 2021 and 2023, finishing as the league's top scorer in both seasons and earning Eliteserien Player of the Year honors in 2023.
A native of Drammen, Norway, Pellegrino began his career with local side Drammen FK (2009-2012) before moving to Baerum SK in Norway's First Division, where he logged 48 appearances with 18 goals and seven assists between 2012 and 2014. In the summer of 2014, he joined Lillestrøm SK and made his Eliteserien debut on August 10, 2014. He totaled 20 appearances for the club before transferring to Mjøndalen IF.
He went on to play for Mjøndalen IF (2015-2017) and Strømsgodset (2018-2019), but it was at Kristiansund BK where he truly broke out, scoring 33 goals across two seasons. His performances earned him a move to Saudi Pro League side Damac FC in 2020, where he made 12 appearances and scored a brace in a 3-2 win against Al-Nassr on April 9, 2021.
Name: Amahl Pellegrino
Position: Forward
Height: 6-3
Weight: 150 lbs.
Born: June 18, 1990
Age: 35
Birthplace: Drammen, Norway
Previous Club: San Jose Earthquakes
Pronunciation: Ah-mall Peh-leh-GREE-noh
