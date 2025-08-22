Chicago Fire FC Acquires Serbian Defender Viktor Radojević
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Viktor Radojević from FK TSC of the Serbian SuperLiga. Radojević will occupy a U22 initiative slot and an international roster position. His contract with the Fire will run through the 2028 season with a Club option for 2029. The transaction was completed on Thursday, prior to the close of Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window.
"Viktor is a young player with a high ceiling who plays with a maturity that comes from experience," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "He has demonstrated consistency as he progressed through one of the best academies in Serbia and the youth national teams. His relentlessness and stability on the backline will benefit the team as we finish the season strong and build for the future."
Radojević, 21, joins Chicago after spending the 2024 and 2025 seasons with TSC, where he made 21 appearances over the past two seasons. Radojević moved to TSC after climbing through the ranks of the Red Star Belgrade Academy. He began at Red Star Belgrade at the U-15 age level and progressed through every age group before making his first team debut on Feb. 10, 2024 in a 2-1 win against Vozdovac. The young Serbian international has a wealth of experience, having played in the Serbian topflight, as well as the Serbia Cup and the Superliga Championship Round.
At the international level, Radojević has been a consistent member of the Serbia Youth National Team system, earning at least one cap at every age level from U-15 through U-21. With the Serbia U-21 National Team, Radojević went the full 90 minutes in three international friendlies and one Group F match in UEFA U-21 Championship qualifying.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires defender Viktor Radojević from FK TSC via transfer.
Name: Viktor Radojević
Position: Defender
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 154 lbs
Date of Birth: July 14, 2004
Hometown: Mladenovac, Serbia
Birthplace: Mladenovac, Serbia
Citizenship: Serbia
Last Club: TSC
