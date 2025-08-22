Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC announced today the Club loaned defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC for the remainder of the 2025 season.
"We look forward to monitoring Jahlane's development while on loan in the USL Championship with NCFC and getting competitive minutes is always beneficial for a player's growth," said General Manager Zoran Krneta.
Forbes, 23, made his Charlotte FC senior debut on August 7, 2025 in the third match of the Leagues Cup Group Stage. The Brooklyn, New York, native came in and played 12 minutes to help The Crown hold onto a 2-0 victory.
Forbes has appeared and started for Crown Legacy six times in 2025, tallying one assist. The defender has made 24 total appearances for Crown Legacy since he arrived in 2024, accruing four goals and three assists in 1,818 minutes played.
TRANSACTION: Charlotte FC loaned defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5 - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Trade Forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans Polish International Winger Dominik Marczuk to FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Serbian Defender Viktor Radojević - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Host Minnesota United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC Acquires $125,000 in General Allocation Money from New England - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Add Ecuadorian International Midfielder José Cifuentes from Rangers FC - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Signs Iván Jaime as Designated Player - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC
- Charlotte FC Academy Defender Wyatt Holt Awarded 2024-25 Academy Player of the Year Presented by Hendrick Lexus
- Charlotte FC Transfers Defender Adilson Malanda to Middlesbrough Football Club; CLTFC to Retain Player on Loan Through 2025 Season
- Charlotte FC Defender Souleyman Doumbia Departs Club
- Charlotte FC Waives Goalkeeper George Marks