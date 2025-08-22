Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC announced today the Club loaned defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC for the remainder of the 2025 season.

"We look forward to monitoring Jahlane's development while on loan in the USL Championship with NCFC and getting competitive minutes is always beneficial for a player's growth," said General Manager Zoran Krneta.

Forbes, 23, made his Charlotte FC senior debut on August 7, 2025 in the third match of the Leagues Cup Group Stage. The Brooklyn, New York, native came in and played 12 minutes to help The Crown hold onto a 2-0 victory.

Forbes has appeared and started for Crown Legacy six times in 2025, tallying one assist. The defender has made 24 total appearances for Crown Legacy since he arrived in 2024, accruing four goals and three assists in 1,818 minutes played.

