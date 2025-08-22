Minnesota United Signs Striker Mamadou Dieng from Hartford Athletic
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed striker Mamadou Dieng from USL Championship side Hartford Athletic to a one-and-a-half-year contract, with club options for 2027 and 2028. Dieng will occupy an international roster spot.
"I am looking forward to joining Minnesota United and playing in front of fans at Allianz Field," said forward Mamadou Dieng. "I can't wait to contribute to this incredible club. Thank you to Hartford Athletic and all of the amazing fans for the last two seasons."
"Mamadou is a young prospect that has shown strong strides of growth as a player across the past two seasons with Hartford Athletic, and we are excited to have him play for our club," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "Mamadou's impact on each game that he has played in the USL Championship is clear, and the club looks forward to seeing his continued growth as both a player and person here at the next level in Major League Soccer."
The Senegalese striker joins Minnesota United from Hartford Athletic, where he has had two strong seasons with the club since he arrived in the USL Championship in 2024. With Hartford, Dieng scored 23 goals across 57 matches played in all competitions. The 21-year-old notably led his team in goals scored during his 2024 breakout campaign, netting 11 tallies in his first year in league action.
To-date in 2025, Dieng netted 12 goals across all competitions for Hartford, including a goal in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open First Round victory. Notably, the striker recently scored five goals across three games from July 30-Aug. 9, which includes two braces in two separate matches. Additionally, Dieng is Hartford's all-time leading scorer in the club's history.
Before signing with Hartford Athletic, Dieng developed with Sahel Academy in Senegal during his youth career.
VITALS
Mamadou Dieng
Pronunciation: MAH-muh-doo JENG
Position: Striker
Date of Birth: 2/4/2004 (21 years old)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 170 lbs.
Birthplace: Senegal
Citizenship: Senegal
Previous Club: Hartford Athletic
