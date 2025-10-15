Minnesota United to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational in February 2026
Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today that the Loons will be one of 13 MLS clubs from across North America selected to participate in preseason matches and training sessions during the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This will be Minnesota's fourth-consecutive year participating in the Southern California-based invitational.
The unique training and exhibition event will take place from February 7 - 14, 2026 and marks the largest MLS preseason event in the league's history. Featuring the full rosters of players, coaches, and management from each team, CVI will provide club coaches and management with an opportunity to prepare for the 2026 MLS season in optimum weather at world class facilities. It also will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of the league's most decorated and popular teams in an intimate and informal setting.
MNUFC is set to play a slate of games during the Coachella Valley Invitational. The Loons' invitational schedule will be released at a future date.
MLS clubs participating in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include the following, with additional teams to possibly be added in the coming weeks:
Austin FC
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
DC United
LAFC
LA Galaxy (Pending Concacaf Schedule)
Minnesota United FC
New York City FC
Portland Timbers
San Diego FC
San Jose Earthquakes
Sporting Kansas City
St. Louis CITY SC
Minnesota United, in 2026, seeks to improve upon its results during the 2025 edition of the Coachella Valley Invitational. The Loons played a slate of three matches last year: First, the Loons defeated Sporting Kansas City by a 6-0 score, before falling to LA Galaxy, 2-1. In Minnesota's final match of last year's CVI, they played to a narrow 1-0 loss against New York City FC.
With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events and executive conferences, in addition to hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival.
Passes for all dates will go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 16 at 10 a.m. PT at www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com. CVI is Back pricing for General Admission Day Passes will start at just $30 and pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb. 7 - 8 and Feb. 14 - 15) will start at $59.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 15, 2025
- Nashville SC Defender and Original Boy in Gold Taylor Washington Announces Retirement - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes Return to Coachella Valley Invitational at Empire Polo Club from February 7-21, 2026 - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - San Diego FC
- Coachella Valley Invitational Returns as Premier Preseason Soccer Event Featuring MLS and NWSL Clubs February 7-21, 2026 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational in February 2026 - Minnesota United FC
- D.C. United Set to Participate in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Chicago Fire FC
- New York City FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - New York City FC
- Timbers Set to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Product David Ruiz to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Finish Strong - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- The Montreal Impact Foundation Inaugurates a Multi-Sport Mini Field in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts - Club de Foot Montreal
- MLS Decision Day: How Charlotte FC Can Secure a Top Four Spot - Charlotte FC
- Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders, 10/18 - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational in February 2026
- Minnesota United Defender Nicolás Romero Ranked No. 19 in MLS 2025 22 Under 22 Rankings
- Eight Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty
- Minnesota United Earns 16th MLS Regular Season Win in Commanding 3-0 Victory Against Sporting Kansas City
- Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City Preview