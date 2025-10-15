Minnesota United to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational in February 2026

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today that the Loons will be one of 13 MLS clubs from across North America selected to participate in preseason matches and training sessions during the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This will be Minnesota's fourth-consecutive year participating in the Southern California-based invitational.

The unique training and exhibition event will take place from February 7 - 14, 2026 and marks the largest MLS preseason event in the league's history. Featuring the full rosters of players, coaches, and management from each team, CVI will provide club coaches and management with an opportunity to prepare for the 2026 MLS season in optimum weather at world class facilities. It also will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of the league's most decorated and popular teams in an intimate and informal setting.

MNUFC is set to play a slate of games during the Coachella Valley Invitational. The Loons' invitational schedule will be released at a future date.

MLS clubs participating in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include the following, with additional teams to possibly be added in the coming weeks:

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

DC United

LAFC

LA Galaxy (Pending Concacaf Schedule)

Minnesota United FC

New York City FC

Portland Timbers

San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City

St. Louis CITY SC

Minnesota United, in 2026, seeks to improve upon its results during the 2025 edition of the Coachella Valley Invitational. The Loons played a slate of three matches last year: First, the Loons defeated Sporting Kansas City by a 6-0 score, before falling to LA Galaxy, 2-1. In Minnesota's final match of last year's CVI, they played to a narrow 1-0 loss against New York City FC.

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events and executive conferences, in addition to hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival.

Passes for all dates will go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 16 at 10 a.m. PT at www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com. CVI is Back pricing for General Admission Day Passes will start at just $30 and pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb. 7 - 8 and Feb. 14 - 15) will start at $59.







