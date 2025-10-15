Timbers Set to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will participate in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational hosted by AEG, it was announced today.
The Timbers will travel to Indio, Calif., for a preseason tournament at the Empire Polo Club alongside 12 other MLS teams from Feb. 7-21. As part of the club's 2026 preseason, presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky, the Timbers will participate in the Coachella Valley Invitational for a fourth consecutive year.
The match schedule will be announced at a later date. Passes for all dates will go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 16 at 10 a.m. PT at www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com.
