Earthquakes Return to Coachella Valley Invitational at Empire Polo Club from February 7-21, 2026

Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will join several other clubs from Major League Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League for complete preseason matches, training sessions and organizational meetings beginning Feb. 7 as part of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI), which is hosted by AEG and taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

As one of the first major professional soccer events of the year and leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, CVI is not only the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer history, but it is also likely to feature numerous MLS players set to represent their countries on the world stage, heightening anticipation and excitement around the event.

With the support of MLS and the NWSL, the 2026 edition of CVI will host players, coaches and executives from participating clubs for preseason matches, training sessions and organizational meetings at the iconic venue.

Passes for all competition dates will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. PT at www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com. CVI is Back pricing for General Admission Day Passes will start at just $30 and pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb. 7-8 and Feb. 14-15) will start at $59. Pricing and savings vary by date. VIP Passes include preferred parking, access to the VIP Pavilion with lounge seating, unlimited food and refreshments (beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic options), VIP restrooms, and shaded seating.

In addition to providing MLS and NWSL clubs an unparalleled environment to prepare for their upcoming 2026 seasons in optimal weather and world-class facilities, CVI will once again offer fans an intimate and immersive opportunity to see some of the sport's most decorated players and rising stars in action. Fans can also look forward to unique activations and experiences throughout the two-week event.

"Coaches and players consistently point to the high-quality facilities, professional environment, and unique setting as ideal for preseason preparations," said Nelson Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Sporting Product and Competition for MLS. "With 2026 set to be a landmark year for soccer in North America, CVI is an exceptional way for global futbol fans and MLS clubs to kick off the season."

Additional clubs, the match schedule, and fan experience details will be announced in the coming weeks.

MLS clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

DC United

LAFC

LA Galaxy (pending Concacaf schedule)

Minnesota United FC

New York City FC

Portland Timbers

San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City

St. Louis CITY SC

NWSL clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Angel City FC

Denver Summit FC

Houston Dash

Portland Thorns FC

San Diego Wave FC

Seattle Reign FC

EVENT SCHEDULE - Passes and Ticket Packages Available Thursday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. PT

MLS DAY 1: Saturday, Feb. 7

MLS DAY 2: Sunday, Feb. 8

MLS DAY 3: Wednesday, Feb. 11

MLS DAY 4: Saturday, Feb. 14

NWSL DAY 1: Sunday, Feb. 15

NWSL DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 21

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, the Empire Polo Club stands among the premier venues for outdoor sporting events and executive gatherings. In addition to hosting the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival, the site's fields are managed by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents. Fans are encouraged to sign up at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com for CVI promotions and additional ticketing information and follow @coachellavalleyinvitational on Instagram for the latest updates. Click HERE for Coachella Valley Invitational assets, including Empire Polo Club imagery, CVI logos and team logos. Additional details about the event, including media accreditation for the Coachella Valley Invitational, will be announced in the coming weeks.







