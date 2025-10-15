The Montreal Impact Foundation Inaugurates a Multi-Sport Mini Field in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts

Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAINTE-AGATHE-DES-MONTS, Québec - On Wednesday, the Montreal Impact Foundation and the City of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts unveiled a new multi-sport mini field at Parc Aurèle-Légaré in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, located in the Laurentides region. The event was attended by players from the CF Montréal first team as well as local children, guided by coaches from the Club's Soccer School.

"The unveiling of the new mini-field in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts represents a significant contribution to the next phase of our Montreal Impact Foundation project," said Carmie Saputo, President of the Foundation. "Youth development has long been substantiated by way of participation in sports. We're certain that children in the Saint-Agathe-Des-Monts community will benefit greatly from the implementation of this field."

"We are thrilled to welcome this magnificent multisport field to Parc Aurèle-Légaré. This high-quality facility will provide our children and families with a place to gather, play, and bond," said Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts mayor Frédéric Broué. "I am convinced that this field will quickly become a beloved part of our community, filled with the smiles and laughter of children each and every day. We sincerely thank the Montreal Impact Foundation for this significant investment in the future of our youth and for its contribution to strengthening the social fabric of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts."

The inauguration represented the third asphalt surface multi-sport mini field as part of the second phase of the Montreal Impact Foundation's project. The second phase began with a first mini-field at Parc Audrey in Les Coteaux introduced on August 20 followed by a second mini-field in the municipality of Val-des-Bois launched on September 10.

A delegation of children from the Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts community played mini-matches with CF Montréal's first team players and took part in a mini-clinic guided by the Club's Soccer School coaches.

The Foundation covered the cost of building and installing the field, while the city of Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts provided the concrete slab needed to accommodate this new sports facility.

The foundation has committed to building 10 multi-sport mini fields in various communities across Quebec. On April 15, it announced the two municipalities for 2025: Ste-Agathe-des-Monts and Longueuil. These two municipalities in the second phase join Les Coteaux, located in the Montérégie region and Val-des-Bois, in the Outaouais region.

The essence of this project is to encourage young people living in communities with insufficient or non-existent sporting infrastructure to take part in physical activity, while promoting social inclusion.







