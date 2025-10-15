Nashville SC Defender and Original Boy in Gold Taylor Washington Announces Retirement

Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club defender and original Boy in Gold Taylor Washington announced today his retirement from professional soccer effective at the end of the season during a press conference at GEODIS Park alongside Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. Washington, who was selected 23rd overall from George Mason University by the Philadelphia Union in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, played 10 seasons in Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League Championship and spent all six of his MLS seasons with Nashville SC.

In addition to his success on the field, Washington has made an outsized impact on the Nashville and Middle Tennessee community since arriving in Music City, spending hundreds of hours volunteering and serving organizations including Special Olympics Tennessee, Seacrest Studios, the Nashville Rescue Mission, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, The Bridge Ministry, Freedom's Promise, Kickin' It 615, and others. For his efforts, Washington has been Nashville SC's Humanitarian of the Year for five straight seasons (2021 -25).

"After 10 long years of playing soccer professionally, I've decided to officially retire," announced Washington. "I think it's a pretty good time, after we've just won the first [major league] trophy in Tennessee history. I want to first and foremost thank God. That he listened to the prayers of a kid from Somers, New York who just really wanted to kick a ball around, play with his friends, and grow. Those prayers turned into something far greater than I could ever imagine."

"Taylor is a legacy member of our club that predates even our MLS days as our last remaining member from our USL Championship franchise," said Jacobs. "For as distinguished a career as he has had as a player on the field, his impact has been even greater off the field. He is one of the truly special individuals I've ever had the pleasure to work with, and I feel so fortunate to have him as a friend and someone I consider family. He will always be a part of our Nashville SC family."

"Taylor has given his heart and passion to the Nashville community in ways that will last far beyond the game," said Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement Brandon Hill. "From volunteering at food kitchens to mentoring Special Olympics athletes, he has shown what it means to be a community ambassador, athlete, and role model, and to represent the spirit of Nashville SC both on and off the pitch. While his playing days may be coming to an end, the impact he has made in our community will continue to inspire the next generation of players for our club."

After being drafted by the Union, Washington made 58 appearances across two seasons with the USL Championship's Bethlehem Steel (2016) and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (2017). In 2018 Washington began his Nashville career, signing with the team's USL Championship squad in advance of its acceptance into MLS and registering two goals and four assists in 67 appearances during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

On Nov. 22, 2019, Washington was one of four players from Nashville's USL Championship team to sign with the club for its inaugural MLS season in 2020. Since then, he has made 99 appearances across all competitions (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup), helping the team to its first-ever trophy in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup and its first-ever Final in the Leagues Cup 2023.

Washington will be honored for his career and commitment to the community prior to Nashville SC's final regular season match against Inter Miami CF this Saturday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park for MLS Decision Day and Fan Appreciation Day presented by GEODIS. Tickets are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.

###

QUOTE REPOSITORY:

Nashville SC defender Taylor Washington: "After 10 long years of playing soccer professionally, I've decided to officially retire. I think it's a pretty good time, after we've just won the first [major league] trophy in Tennessee history. I want to first and foremost thank God. That he listened to the prayers of a kid from Somers, New York who just really wanted to kick a ball around, play with his friends, and grow. Those prayers turned into something far greater than I could ever imagine."

Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs: "Taylor is a legacy member of our club that predates even our MLS days as our last remaining member from our USL Championship franchise. For as distinguished a career as he has had as a player on the field, his impact has been even greater off the field. He is one of the truly special individuals I've ever had the pleasure to work with, and I feel so fortunate to have him as a friend and someone I consider family. He will always be a part of our Nashville SC family."

Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement Brandon Hill: "Taylor has given his heart and passion to the Nashville community in ways that will last far beyond the game. From volunteering at food kitchens to mentoring Special Olympic athletes, he has shown what it means to be a community ambassador, athlete, and role model, and to represent the spirit of Nashville SC both on and off the pitch. While his playing days may be coming to an end, the impact he has made in our community will continue to inspire the next generation of players for our club."







Major League Soccer Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.