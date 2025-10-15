Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Product David Ruiz to Contract Extension

Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Academy product David Ruiz to a contract extension through the 2028 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option for the Club to extend the contract for 2029.

The South Florida native is currently in his third season with the Inter Miami CF First Team after signing as Homegrown Player in 2023 and being an important member of the team as it won its first two titles in Club history by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield title, clinching the latter establishing the MLS single-season points record in the process. Ruiz also achieved several milestones in that span, most notably becoming Inter Miami's first Academy product to score for the Club's First Team with a goal in a 2-1 regular season home win against New England Revolution on May 13, 2023.

In all, the 21-year-old versatile midfielder has made 71 appearances for Inter Miami across all competitions, contributing four goals and four assists.

Ruiz joined the Club in 2021 and first featured for the Academy's U-17 team. In 2022, he signed a professional contract with Inter Miami CF II and went on to excel in his first full season at the professional level, appearing in 16 MLS NEXT Pro matches, notching two assists along the way.

The Honduran-American midfielder has also acquired experience on the international level in his young career. Ruiz made his debut for Honduras' senior side in 2023 and has recorded nine appearances since then, tallying three goals and an assist. Prior to making his full international debut, he featured for the U.S. and Honduras at the youth levels, including being called up by Honduras for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Notably, the Inter Miami Academy product converted a penalty for the opener In the team's second match of the tournament, a 2-2 draw against South Korea on May 23, 2023.







