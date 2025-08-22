Earthquakes Trade Forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have traded forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC in exchange for $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). San Jose will retain a portion of Pellegrino's 2025 salary budget charge. The transaction was completed prior to the close of Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window.
Pellegrino, 35, made his MLS debut with San Jose in 2024 and appeared in 45 regular-season matches for the Earthquakes (27 starts). The striker tallied nine goals and six assists across his two seasons with the club in all competitions (51 appearances).
Prior to joining MLS, Pellegrino featured in the Eliteserien, Norway's first division, during his time with Bodo/Glimt (2021-24). He also played for Saudi Arabia's Damac FC (2021) and a series of Norwegian clubs: Kristiansund BK (2019-21), Stromsgodset IF (2018-19), Mjondalen IF (2015-17), Lillestrom SK (2014-15), Baerum SK (2012-14) and his hometown club Drammen FK (2009-11), where he also graduated from their youth academy.
Born in Norway to Tanzanian parents, Pellegrino was named to the Tanzania National Team's provisional roster for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
