Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium to host the San Jose Earthquakes in a Western Conference clash on Saturday, Aug. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure their tickets HERE.

Houston has eight regular season matches remaining in their push for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, including four home matches and four road matches. Notably, San Jose currently sits ninth in the final Western Conference playoff spot and is just three points ahead of Houston with 32 points and an 8-11-8 (WLD) record.

Saturday's match will also feature Kids Night at Shell Energy Stadium, presented by SeatGeek. Young fans can look forward to a special Houston Mascot Takeover featuring Orbit from the Astros, Clutch from the Rockets, Toro from the Texans, Scratch from the SaberCats, Orion from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the Dynamo's own Diesel the Fox. Additionally, there will be a giant pregame Bubble Zone Fun on the North Plaza, free popsicles for the first 150 kids and a post-match Parade of Champions, where every kid under 12 can take a lap around the pitch like their Dynamo favorites.

Head coach Ben Olsen remains on the verge of a major career milestone, sitting one victory away from 150 career MLS regular season wins. The veteran has been a part of the league since 1998 as a player and a coach since 2010, and Olsen currently ranks third among active MLS coaches in career wins and seventh all-time.

Houston next travel to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Aug. 30, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Energizer Park. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Josh Eastern and Jamie Watson

Spanish: Jose Bauz and Ivan Kasanzew

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







