Houston Dynamo FC's Stoppage Time Stunner Rescues a Draw in Vancouver

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







VANCOUVER, B.C. - Houston Dynamo FC fought back with their second late equalizer in as many matches on Sunday night, as Dynamo captain Artur's screamer from distance earned Houston a crucial point on the road.

Vancouver got the scoring started early, as Brian White slotted home a low penalty past Dynamo goalkeeper Jonathan Bond after Griffin Dorsey was judged to have committed a foul in the box.

The score remained 1-0 for the rest of regular time, with the Dynamo pushing to total 11 shots on the evening, but an equalizer proved difficult to find. The breakthrough would finally come off the right foot of Artur in the 91st minute. Lawrence Ennali beat a defender along the left side, cut along the endline, and found Amine Bassi near the top of the box. Bassi laid the ball off to Artur, whose first-time hit from 25 yards out snuck just inside the post for the goal Houston needed.

Houston rescued a point with a late goal on the road for the second time in as many matches on Sunday night. Jack McGlynn's brace last week - including an 89th minute equalizer - earned the Dynamo a draw at Q2 Stadium against Austin FC.

Bond made two crucial saves to keep Dynamo within striking distance on Sunday night, conceding just the penalty on the evening.

Defender Antônio Carlos made his debut for la Naranja. The Brazilian center back joined the Dynamo from Fluminense on July 30th.

Thomas Müller made his MLS debut for Vancouver, subbing on in the 61st minute. Müller joins Vancouver after two decades of dominance in Germany.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 23, to host the San Jose Earthquakes on Kids Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and Dynamo fans can secure their tickets.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (13-7-6, 46 pts.) 1-1 Houston Dynamo FC (7-8-11, 29 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 26

BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 0 1

Houston Dynamo FC 0 1 1

VAN: Brian White 13 (penalty kick) 6'

HOU: Artur 1 (Amine Bassi 2) 90+1'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Yohei Takaoka; Mathias Laborda, Belal Halbouni, Edier Ocampo, Edier Ocampo; Sebastian Berhalter, Andres Cubas, Jeevan Badwal (Thomas Müller 61'); Jayden Nelson, Emmanuel Sabbi (Ali Ahmed 61'), Brian White (c) (Daniel Rios 76')

Unused substitutes: Ralph Priso, Bjørn Utvik, Kenji Cabrera, Jean-Claude Ngando, Tate Johnson, Isaac Boehmer

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade (Junior Urso 82'), Pablo Ortiz, Antonio Carlos (Ethan Bartlow 64'), Griffin Dorsey; Brooklyn Raines, Artur (c), Jack McGlynn, Ondrej Lingr (Toyosi Olusanya 82'), Sebastian Kowalczyk (Amine Bassi 64'), Ezequiel Ponce (Lawrence Ennali 72')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Duane Holmes, Michael Halliday, Femi Awodesu

DISCIPLINE:

VAN: Andres Cubas (caution; foul) 26'

VAN: Belal Halbouni (caution; foul) 36'

HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk (caution; foul) 39'

HOU: Pablo Ortiz (caution; foul) 42'

HOU: Brooklyn Raines (caution; foul) 45+1'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant: Micheal Barwegen

Assistant: Chris Wattam

Fourth Official: Alain Ruch

VAR: Shawn Tehini

Weather: 70 degrees, indoors







