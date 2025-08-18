Houston Dynamo FC's Stoppage Time Stunner Rescues a Draw in Vancouver
Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Houston Dynamo FC fought back with their second late equalizer in as many matches on Sunday night, as Dynamo captain Artur's screamer from distance earned Houston a crucial point on the road.
Vancouver got the scoring started early, as Brian White slotted home a low penalty past Dynamo goalkeeper Jonathan Bond after Griffin Dorsey was judged to have committed a foul in the box.
The score remained 1-0 for the rest of regular time, with the Dynamo pushing to total 11 shots on the evening, but an equalizer proved difficult to find. The breakthrough would finally come off the right foot of Artur in the 91st minute. Lawrence Ennali beat a defender along the left side, cut along the endline, and found Amine Bassi near the top of the box. Bassi laid the ball off to Artur, whose first-time hit from 25 yards out snuck just inside the post for the goal Houston needed.
Houston rescued a point with a late goal on the road for the second time in as many matches on Sunday night. Jack McGlynn's brace last week - including an 89th minute equalizer - earned the Dynamo a draw at Q2 Stadium against Austin FC.
Bond made two crucial saves to keep Dynamo within striking distance on Sunday night, conceding just the penalty on the evening.
Defender Antônio Carlos made his debut for la Naranja. The Brazilian center back joined the Dynamo from Fluminense on July 30th.
Thomas Müller made his MLS debut for Vancouver, subbing on in the 61st minute. Müller joins Vancouver after two decades of dominance in Germany.
Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 23, to host the San Jose Earthquakes on Kids Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and Dynamo fans can secure their tickets.
---
Vancouver Whitecaps FC (13-7-6, 46 pts.) 1-1 Houston Dynamo FC (7-8-11, 29 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 26
BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM 1H 2H FT
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 0 1
Houston Dynamo FC 0 1 1
VAN: Brian White 13 (penalty kick) 6'
HOU: Artur 1 (Amine Bassi 2) 90+1'
Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Yohei Takaoka; Mathias Laborda, Belal Halbouni, Edier Ocampo, Edier Ocampo; Sebastian Berhalter, Andres Cubas, Jeevan Badwal (Thomas Müller 61'); Jayden Nelson, Emmanuel Sabbi (Ali Ahmed 61'), Brian White (c) (Daniel Rios 76')
Unused substitutes: Ralph Priso, Bjørn Utvik, Kenji Cabrera, Jean-Claude Ngando, Tate Johnson, Isaac Boehmer
Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade (Junior Urso 82'), Pablo Ortiz, Antonio Carlos (Ethan Bartlow 64'), Griffin Dorsey; Brooklyn Raines, Artur (c), Jack McGlynn, Ondrej Lingr (Toyosi Olusanya 82'), Sebastian Kowalczyk (Amine Bassi 64'), Ezequiel Ponce (Lawrence Ennali 72')
Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Duane Holmes, Michael Halliday, Femi Awodesu
DISCIPLINE:
VAN: Andres Cubas (caution; foul) 26'
VAN: Belal Halbouni (caution; foul) 36'
HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk (caution; foul) 39'
HOU: Pablo Ortiz (caution; foul) 42'
HOU: Brooklyn Raines (caution; foul) 45+1'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Jon Freemon
Assistant: Micheal Barwegen
Assistant: Chris Wattam
Fourth Official: Alain Ruch
VAR: Shawn Tehini
Weather: 70 degrees, indoors
Major League Soccer Stories from August 18, 2025
- Müller debuts in front of 26,031 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC's Stoppage Time Stunner Rescues a Draw in Vancouver - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Secures 2-1 Comeback Win over San Jose at PayPal Park - San Diego FC
- Josef Martínez goal puts San Jose ahead but visitors score twice late - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC's Stoppage Time Stunner Rescues a Draw in Vancouver
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Road Stretch at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday Night
- Jack McGlynn Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Battle Back to Earn Key Point, Draw in Austin
- Houston Dynamo FC Return to MLS Play on the Road at In-State Rivals Austin FC