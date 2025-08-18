Marcus Ingvarsten and Mikey Varas Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 29
Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
Six wins on the road and counting. San Diego FC continues to leave their mark by adding another victory against a California team Sunday afternoon. Forward Marcus Ingvarsten and head coach Mikey Varas were named to Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday 29 for their contribution in SDFC's 2-1 victory against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park.
Ingvarsten leveled the match in the 81st minute after finding the back of the net with a powerful header from just outside the box. Three minutes later, the forward assisted Anders Dreyer's goal in the 84th minute to secure the Club's victory.
Ingvarsten made his last appearance with SDFC on June 14 and returned to action from a leg injury in the 64th minute, when he substituted for Aníbal Godoy. The Danish international has now contributed two goals and one assist in seven matches.
Varas and company are still at the top of the Western Conference and continue to fight to secure their spot for the playoffs. The Club bounced back and defeated the Quakes for the first time ever on the road. SDFC is 4-0 against California teams this season and is the fourth team in MLS history to win at least six consecutive road matches in a single season (excluding the shootout era).
SDFC is back home for Pride Night, presented by Alaska Airlines on Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 PM. The first 10,000 fans to arrive at Snapdragon Stadium will receive a Pride-themed luggage tag. Join us and purchase your tickets here!
SDFC is excited to also offer a Pride Night Ticket Package. The bundle includes your ticket to the match and a limited-edition Pride branded bucket hat. Secure your package today and don't miss out on another historic night.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 18, 2025
- Marcus Ingvarsten and Mikey Varas Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 29 - San Diego FC
- A Historic First: Inter Miami CF Camps Conclude Inaugural Edition - Inter Miami CF
- Rafael Navarro Beats out League Leaders for Player of the Matchday Honor - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC Notes Week of August 18, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Loan Oliver Semmle to North Carolina FC - Philadelphia Union
- Rafael Navarro Named to Team of the Week Following Brace Performance against Atlanta - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Dynamo Captain Artur Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Stoppage Time Stunner - Houston Dynamo FC
- Messi, Alba and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Selected to Second Straight MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29 - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream and Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Evander and Pavel Bucha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29 - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Announce 35,000 Tickets Sold for September 13 LAFC Match at Levi's Stadium; Pitchside 4-Pack Available for Limited Time - San Jose Earthquakes
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Select I-Tech as Official Managed IT Partner - Orlando City SC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Living Memory: Messi - A Goal in Life Totals $1.87 Million - Inter Miami CF
- Müller debuts in front of 26,031 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC's Stoppage Time Stunner Rescues a Draw in Vancouver - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Secures 2-1 Comeback Win over San Jose at PayPal Park - San Diego FC
- Josef Martínez goal puts San Jose ahead but visitors score twice late - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- Marcus Ingvarsten and Mikey Varas Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 29
- San Diego FC Secures 2-1 Comeback Win over San Jose at PayPal Park
- San Diego FC Set for First-Ever Clash with San Jose Earthquakes in Sunday Night Soccer Showdown
- San Diego FC Acquires $200,000 in 2025 GAM from the Portland Timbers in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot
- Anders Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 28