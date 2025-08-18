Marcus Ingvarsten and Mikey Varas Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 29

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Six wins on the road and counting. San Diego FC continues to leave their mark by adding another victory against a California team Sunday afternoon. Forward Marcus Ingvarsten and head coach Mikey Varas were named to Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday 29 for their contribution in SDFC's 2-1 victory against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park.

Ingvarsten leveled the match in the 81st minute after finding the back of the net with a powerful header from just outside the box. Three minutes later, the forward assisted Anders Dreyer's goal in the 84th minute to secure the Club's victory.

Ingvarsten made his last appearance with SDFC on June 14 and returned to action from a leg injury in the 64th minute, when he substituted for Aníbal Godoy. The Danish international has now contributed two goals and one assist in seven matches.

Varas and company are still at the top of the Western Conference and continue to fight to secure their spot for the playoffs. The Club bounced back and defeated the Quakes for the first time ever on the road. SDFC is 4-0 against California teams this season and is the fourth team in MLS history to win at least six consecutive road matches in a single season (excluding the shootout era).

