Nashville SC Notes Week of August 18, 2025

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (14W-8L-5D) returns to GEODIS Park for the first time in over a month when it hosts Orlando City SC (13W-6L-8D) in a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 23 for 90s Night presented by Renasant.

The Boys in Gold and the Lions are each just five points back of first place in Major League Soccer's Supporters' Shield race and the East and will meet for the second time this season after Nashville defeated the Florida side May 21 in a 3-2 come-from-behind victory during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.

Beginning this weekend Nashville SC, which has lost only four times since April 19 (13W-4L-4D) and is 11W-1L-3D at home this season across all competitions, has seven regular season fixtures remaining including four at The Castle and a trip to the Sunshine State on Sept. 20 for a third meeting with Orlando.

As part of its 90s Night celebration, Nashville SC will wear its Nashville Nostalgia third jersey for the second time at GEODIS Park, offer new merchandise for purchase as a part of its '90's Nostalgia' collection, and feature live entertainment showcasing music from the iconic decade with a pre-match ball delivery from Kix Brooks of country duo Brooks & Dunn.

Following its 2-1 win over New York City FC II last Sunday at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will face Chattanooga FC at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Finley Stadium.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

is third in the Eastern Conference and fourth in MLS, just four points behind PHI (51) and five behind leaders CIN (52) and SD (52)

has lost only four times since April 19 and is unbeaten in 17 of its last 21 matches across all competitions (13W-4L-4D)

leads MLS this season with the fewest goals conceded at home with nine

has the fourth-best home record in MLS this season with 30 points (9W-1L-3D) behind CLT and PHI (31 points) and RBNY (32 points)

has the third most expected goals (xG) in MLS this season with 53.48 behind VAN and PHI (53.71) and league-leading SJ (55.73)

has conceded the fourth-fewest goals in MLS this season with 31 behind LAFC, MIN and NYC (30), ATX and VAN (29), and league-leading PHI (26)

is tied with LAFC for the fifth-best goal differential in MLS this season at +13 behind MIA and MIN (+14), VAN (+15), PHI and ORL (+18), and league-leading SD (+19)

is the only team in MLS to have two players rank in the top 10 in goal contributions and have at least 21 this season (Sam Surridge with 22, Hany Mukhtar with 21)

is tied with CHI for the second-most MLS goal contributions by defenders this season with 23 behind league-leading MIN (32)

last faced ORL on Wednesday, May 21 at Inter&Co Stadium during a 3-2 win in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

will face ORL for the 16th time on Saturday, the most matches it has played against a single club across all competitions

is 4W-6L-5D all-time vs. ORL across all competitions (regular season + playoffs + U.S. Open Cup)

is 72W-60L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 43W-19L-33D all-time at home (regular season + playoffs)

is 53W-42L-44D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 48W-48L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 39W-37L-37D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 7W-10L-6D all-time during August (regular season)

Teal Bunbury had four career regular season goal contributions against ORL (three goals, one assists), all with NE

Jack Maher leads the team and is eighth in MLS this season with 92.2% passing accuracy (minimum 1,300 passes completed) behind league-leading Eddie Segura of LAFC (93.1%)

Hany Mukhtar

recorded his ninth MLS assist of the season last Sunday against NYC at Yankee Stadium

leads the team with nine goal contributions in 10 career regular season matches against ORL (four goals, five assists)

leads MLS this season with 52 shots on target

is fourth in MLS this season with 15.56 expected goals (xG) behind NYC's Alonso Martínez (17.92), CHI's Hugo Cuypers (18.36), and teammate Sam Surridge (19.46)

is tied for the sixth-most assists in MLS this season with nine behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (17)

is tied with Denis Bouanga of LAFC for the seventh-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 21 (12 goals, nine assists) behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (30)

leads the team and is third in MLS this season in total distance covered with 189.49 miles behind Anders Dreyer of SD (191.62 miles) and league-leading Marcel Hartel of STL (195.03 miles)

has played the third-most minutes in MLS this season with 2,390

Alex Muyl

has three career regular season assists against ORL, two with RBNY and one with NSH

will be available for selection this Saturday after being suspended from the club's last match due to yellow card accumulation

Andy Najar

is tied with Andrew Gutman of CHI for the league-lead in goal contributions by defenders this season with 11 (one goal, 10 assists)

leads all MLS defenders and Nashville SC and is tied for the fifth-most assists in the league this season with 10 behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (17)

Ahmed Qasem scored his third career goal with Nashville SC during the club's 3-2 win against ORL on May 21 at Inter&Co Stadium during the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Jacob Shaffelburg

scored his second regular season goal of the season and 12th of his MLS career last Saturday against NYC at Yankee Stadium

has recorded two or more goals in four consecutive MLS regular seasons and is one goal away from tying his single-season career high of three set in 2021 with TOR (also matched in 2023 with NSH)

Sam Surridge

has the second-most goals in MLS this season with 18 behind league-leading Lionel Messi of MIA (19)

leads the team and is tied with Pep Biel of CLT for the sixth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 22 behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (30)

leads MLS this season with 19.46 expected goals (xG)

is the only MLS player this season to record multiple hat tricks

is fourth in MLS this season with 76 aerial challenges won behind league-leading Christian Benteke of DC (109)

Joe Willis

is tied with Roman Celentano of CIN, Hugo Lloris of LAFC, and Dayne St. Clair of MIN for the second-most clean sheets in MLS this season with nine behind Yohei Takaoka of VAN (11)

is tied with CJ dos Santos of SD for the second-most goalkeeper wins in MLS this season with 14 behind Roman Celentano of CHI (16)

has the seventh-lowest goals against average (GAA) in MLS this season at 1.15

Patrick Yazbek recorded his fourth assist of the season across all competitions during Nashville SC's 3-2 win against ORL on May 21 at Inter&Co Stadium during the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Walker Zimmerman scored the opening goal during a 4-0 win over ORL on July 4, 2016 while with DAL







